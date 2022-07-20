 Obituary: Lawrence Dumas, 1944-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 20, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Lawrence Dumas, 1944-2022 

Long-serving member of the Vermont Army National Guard lived life to the fullest

Published July 20, 2022 at 6:05 a.m. | Updated July 20, 2022 at 4:31 p.m.

click to enlarge Larry Dumas - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Larry Dumas
The Dumas family wishes to share the sad news that Larry passed away unexpectedly from his ongoing medical conditions.

Larry leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Suzanne (Rabidoux); their son Paul and his wife, Rebecca; son Chris; grandsons Tim Dumas, Jessi Buehman and Brenden Dumas; and three great-grandsons and little girl Corva, due in August.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Delores and Raymond Dumas, and grandson Kiel Dumas.

Larry was a member of the Vermont Army National Guard for 26 years, serving in the 86th Brigade Troop Command Public Affairs Unit.

Larry graduated from Winooski High School in 1963. He worked for the Winooski Police Department and the Chittenden County Sheriff's Department, providing security for the Burlington International Airport. Larry worked for the City of Burlington on the Marketplace for 20 enjoyable years.

Larry and Suzanne retired and moved to Ohio in 2002 to be close to their sons, Chris and Paul, and their families and grandchildren.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and many other outdoor activities, and his hunting trips with his close friends Tom Rotella and John Perrotte.

Larry lived life to the fullest and enjoyed many special activities with his family and friends.

Larry had a military funeral ceremony at the Guernsey Memorial Garden in Cambridge, Ohio on July 15, 2022. 
