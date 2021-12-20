 Obituary: Lawrence Meier, 1956-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 20, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Lawrence Meier, 1956-2021 

Intellectual property attorney and loving father lived a life of joy, kindness and adventure

click to enlarge Larry Meier - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Larry Meier

Lawrence "Larry" H. Meier, 65, of Burlington, Vt., who lived a vibrant life of joy, kindness and adventure, passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 11, 2021.

Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, Larry graduated from Miami University, where he majored in music and engineering. After a short-lived stint of growing his hair long and painting houses in Santa Barbara, Calif., he gave in to the enchantment of Vermont and enrolled at Vermont Law School.

Larry went on to become an intellectual property attorney, first working for the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C., then at law firms in Boston and Seattle, as well as at IBM in Essex Junction. Larry next initiated an intellectual property practice at Downs Rachlin Martin in Burlington, Vt., where he spent the rest of his career building a worldwide client base and mentoring a cohort of intellectual property lawyers. His sage counsel and friendly personality were instrumental in attracting new clients, many of whom ended up becoming close personal friends.

Always a strong athlete, Larry delighted in a host of outdoor pursuits, including running, cycling, skiing and sailing on Lake Champlain. He loved half-caf lattes, local foods and dining out at many of Vermont’s great restaurants. Larry was an accomplished cellist and took great pleasure in playing with the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra. His relationships were filled with laughter and the enjoyment of shared passions, more often than not involving time outdoors with family and friends. Above all, Larry loved his children, Ian and Hannah, and was always overjoyed to spend time with them both in Vermont, on adventure-filled trips and while visiting them out west.

He is remembered by Ian and Hannah; their mother, Bonnie Christie; his sister Marcia Strobel; and his incredible group of friends. Remembrances can be made in the form of contributions to the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra, Community Engagement Lab or Vermont Public Radio. A memorial service will be held in May of 2022 with an outdoor celebration of Larry’s life.

