Obituary: Lee-Anna Sindle, 2015-2023 

Lee-Anna Lorraine Sindle, a young girl with a bright smile and an infectious personality, left this world too soon at the age of seven. She passed away in her mother’s arms on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Lee-Anna was a miracle baby, born on July 10, 2015, in St. Albans to Desiree Brunelle and Doug Sindle. She attended Enosburg Elementary school, where she loved playing with her friends, learning math and reading. Lee-Anna lived her life to the fullest, and her favorite pastime was spending time with her mom, exploring the outdoors. Together, they could often be found playing outside, listening to music, doing cartwheels, climbing her favorite rock, playing with her animals or having a picnic at their “Happy Place” in Montgomery by the brook. Lee-Anna's mom was her best friend, and their bond was unbreakable.
She was a social butterfly and a bundle of sunshine who made friends easily and was loved by everyone who knew her. Despite her young age, Lee-Anna had a profound impact on those around her and had the ability to light up every room she walked in. Her kind heart, sassy energy and love for others will never be forgotten. She was a true beautiful unicorn in every sense of the word.
Lee-Anna leaves her mother and best friend, Desiree Brunelle, of Enosburg Falls; her father, Doug Sindle, and his family; grandparents, Charles Brunelle and his significant other, Debra Wagner, and Evelyn Parks; aunts and uncles, Vanessa Brunelle, Shane Riehs and Charles Brunelle and their families; god parents, Tim Irons, Scott Allen and Nickie Arel; guardian angel, Gwen Gray; bunny Piper, cat Axel and guinea pig, Peaches; and beloved principal, teachers and countless friends. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Richard Rotunno.
Family and friends are invited to Lee-Anna’s life celebration and are asked to wear her favorite colors, blue and green, on June 17, 2023. The celebration will include a memorial service at 5 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
In honor of Lee-Anna’s love of animals and her dream to be “Dr. Veterinarian,” donations in her loving memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans City, VT 05478.
Rest in peace, Lee-Anna. Your light will continue to shine in the memories of those who loved you.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through gossfs.com
