Obituary: Lee Douglas Minor, 1935-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Lee Minor

Lee Douglas Minor, 86, passed away on December 28, 2021, at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester.

Lee was born in Fairfax, Vt., on November 27, 1935, to Arthur and Evon (Hoben) Minor. He graduated from BFA Fairfax in 1954. In 1956, he married Louise S. Potvin, and they were married for 65 years. They had four children, Alan, Jeffrey, Diane and Glenn.

Lee is survived by his wife, Louise Minor, of Fairfax; daughter Diane Bacon of Colchester; son Glenn Minor and wife Amy of Westford; Greg Tefft and husband Ed; six grandchildren, Aaron Minor and wife Lisa, Kellie Minor and fiancé Charles Rowse, Nicholas Bacon and Kristiana Boucher, Addison and Anna Minor, and Kris Irwin and wife Xem; six great-grandchildren, Avery and Nolan Minor, Kira and Kora Irwin, Noah and Skylar Rowse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lee was the last living descendent of the Arthur and Evon (Hoben) Minor family and was also predeceased by his children Alan Minor and daughter-in-law Annette Minor Tefft; son Jeffrey Minor; and son-in-law R. Michael Bacon.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Luke Church in Fairfax with concelebrants Rev. Karl Hahr and Rev. John G. Feltz. Burial followed in the family lot in St. Luke Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Lee’s memory may be made to Fairfax Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 228, Fairfax, VT 05454. Please visit awrfh.com to view more of Lee’s life accomplishments and to share your memories and condolences.