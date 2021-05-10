Obituary: Lee William Doyle, 1961-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Lee Doyle

Lee William Doyle of Montpelier, Vt., and Wellesley, Mass., passed away after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest following a kayaking accident on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was 59 years old.

A beloved husband, tremendous friend and respected colleague, Lee will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, brilliant intellect, insatiable curiosity and boundless passion for life.

Born in Montpelier, Lee was the son of Bill and Olene (Ottaway) Doyle. He graduated from Montpelier High School, where he was a valedictorian of his class, and from Williams College, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

After college, Lee moved to Boston and began a career as a telecommunications analyst at IDC in Natick. During his 28 years with the company, he established himself as an authority in the networking and communications spaces and became a trusted resource to the New England and Silicon Valley technology communities. He ultimately rose to the level of group vice president, providing guidance to teams of analysts and multinational clients. In 2012, he launched his own consultancy, Doyle Research, where he delivered his expertise to a dynamic group of established and startup company clients who appreciated his depth of analytical experience. This is the work he loved to do, and he was thriving.

Back when he was in his twenties, Lee met the love of his life and his partner in adventure, Kim Dougher Doyle. They would have celebrated 25 years of marriage this September. Both Kim and Lee shared a deep interest in travel, and they spent their leisure time exploring the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and New Zealand. They really enjoyed visiting U.S. national parks. Lee’s business travel also provided opportunities for adventure. His friends recall that he was a master of the “workcation,” as he always found a way to explore the places that he visited for business.

Lee’s childhood in the heart of the Green Mountains kindled his lifelong love of the outdoors and active adventure. Always in motion, he was a passionate skier, mountain biker, hiker, paddler and Ultimate Frisbee player. He was a member of the group of athletes who invented Mountain Bike Ultimate (also known as MBU) and in this sport he holds the record as the player with the most tournament wins.

Lee was a master of work-life balance, pursuing the responsibilities of advising clients and producing authoritative white papers and articles while also making time each day to get outdoors in any type of weather. Some of his happiest moments were spent backcountry or heli-skiing with friends, cross-country skiing in Vermont, camping in the Utah desert, trekking hut to hut in the Alps or paddling on his beloved Caspian Lake. He also enjoyed watching sports, and while he loved all of his Boston sports teams, he had a particular fondness for European football and was a Liverpool fan.

Lee was a wonderful cook. He didn’t need a recipe and was happiest when cooking from what was at hand. He refused to eat store-bought salad dressing and has taught countless people to make their own vinaigrette.

Lee leaves his parents and wife; his brother, Keith, and his wife, Julie; his sister, Kelly, and her husband, Matt; his in-laws, Gerry and Hilde; his sister-in-law, Kathy; his brother-in-law Kevin and his wife, Michelle; his brother-in-law Chris and his wife, Erin; and his brother-in-law Dan. He leaves 13 nieces and nephews; countless friends, teammates and colleagues; and Gemma, his beloved feline companion.

Lee was a giver, a connector, and an incredible advocate for his friends and colleagues. He was always reaching out to others to make things happen. To best honor Lee, reach out often and get outside, regardless of the weather.

Lee would be honored if gifts in his name supported the good work of the Vermont chapter of the Nature Conservancy. Donations may be mailed to the Nature Conservancy, 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05602, or the chapter can be reached at vermont@tnc.org.

Celebration of life services will be held in Massachusetts and Vermont at a later date.