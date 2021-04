Courtesy Photo

Leonard Alfred Leclerc, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021, surrounded by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Ann Leclerc, and his family. Leonard was born on July 8, 1935, in Winooski to Leopold and Amelia (Couture) Leclerc. He spent much of his life raising his eight children in Colchester, Vt., and worked for over 35 years at the Lane Press in South Burlington, Vt. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.