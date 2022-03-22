 Obituary: Libby Ruth (Kaplan) Serota | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 22, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Libby Ruth (Kaplan) Serota 

UK woman enjoyed traveling the world, but Vermont was always in her heart

click to enlarge Libby Serota - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Libby Serota
Libby Ruth (Kaplan) Serota of Radlett, Hertfordshire, UK, died on March 3, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was the beloved wife of the Hon. Daniel Serota, QC; treasured mother of Naomi Serota Simons (Daniel) and Deborah Serota; cherished twin sister of Mark Kaplan (Judy) and cherished sister of Judy Cross (Joseph) of Vermont; adored grandmother of Sophie, Jake and Joe Simons, and Isabella Cartmell; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Libby was born and raised in Burlington, Vt., and graduated from Burlington High School, the University of Vermont and the University of Connecticut School of Social Work. Upon her marriage to Daniel, she moved to the UK and worked for many years as a social worker for the Hertsfordshire County Council while raising her family and enthusiastically participating in local community organizations.

Libby enjoyed traveling around the world with Daniel, but Vermont was always in her heart. She was an accomplished skier, and in recent years golfing became a passion, and she took a leadership role at the Hartsbourne Country Club, where she served as lady captain in 2017.

Libby was a bright, shining light to all who knew her. She will be missed and remembered for her joie de vivre by her extended family in the U.S. and the UK, as well as by her numerous friends and colleagues.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation