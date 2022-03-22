Obituary: Libby Ruth (Kaplan) Serota 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Libby Serota

Libby Ruth (Kaplan) Serota of Radlett, Hertfordshire, UK, died on March 3, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was the beloved wife of the Hon. Daniel Serota, QC; treasured mother of Naomi Serota Simons (Daniel) and Deborah Serota; cherished twin sister of Mark Kaplan (Judy) and cherished sister of Judy Cross (Joseph) of Vermont; adored grandmother of Sophie, Jake and Joe Simons, and Isabella Cartmell; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Libby was born and raised in Burlington, Vt., and graduated from Burlington High School, the University of Vermont and the University of Connecticut School of Social Work. Upon her marriage to Daniel, she moved to the UK and worked for many years as a social worker for the Hertsfordshire County Council while raising her family and enthusiastically participating in local community organizations.

Libby enjoyed traveling around the world with Daniel, but Vermont was always in her heart. She was an accomplished skier, and in recent years golfing became a passion, and she took a leadership role at the Hartsbourne Country Club, where she served as lady captain in 2017.

Libby was a bright, shining light to all who knew her. She will be missed and remembered for her joie de vivre by her extended family in the U.S. and the UK, as well as by her numerous friends and colleagues.