Obituary: Linda Deliduka, 1942-2021 

I was given the gift of life. The time has come for it to be returned. This has been difficult for me to do. After surviving breast cancer and having two hips recently replaced, I feel as though I have more things to accomplish. More places to travel to. More people to introduce to each other. More families and children to help. I have been a lucky woman. Lucky to be a part of a large, extended and loving family. Lucky to have kind, caring and compassionate children and grandchildren. I am blessed to be part of a large cohort of friends and colleagues who are loyal, supportive and enduring. I could not have accomplished anything without YOU in my life. For this I am grateful. Today is a beautiful day. I am sad to be leaving but happy to have been here. Some final thoughts:

Women, be STRONG.

For those that want to dance on my grave, be prepared: Your feet will get wet.

Teeny tiny fires do result in change; it all depends on proper placement.

—Linda

Linda Cummings Deliduka, a native of Burlington, Vt., died peacefully at home on March 10, 2021, from uterine cancer. She was born on August 21, 1942, at the Mary Fletcher Hospital, the first child of M. Baxter Cummings Jr. and Rae Sheehan Cummings. Linda attended Taft School, followed by Edmonds Junior and Senior High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in 1964. “Mrs. D” was a public school teacher her entire career and a lifelong advocate of children, educators, families, and the New North End community.

By Linda’s request, there will not be a service or funeral. A public celebration of her life will be held when it can be done safely in-person in the spring/summer of 2022 in Burlington. As a lasting remembrance of Linda’s dedication to Vermont families, please consider a tax-deductible charitable donation to the “Linda Deliduka TTF Fund” c/o Vermont Kin As Parents (VKAP) at 1205 North Ave., Box #13, Burlington, VT 05408.

Her complete obituary is available at gregorycremation.com.