Obituary: Linda Slayton, 1947-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Linda Slayton

Linda Slayton passed away at the UVM Medical Center on December 19, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born Linda Anne Vanesse at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vt., on April 21, 1947, to Wilfred and Juanita (Hallock) Vanesse. She grew up in Stowe, Vt., where she started dating the love of her life, Robert (Bert) Slayton, during their senior year at Stowe High School. Linda and Bert married on June 17, 1967, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe and celebrated their 55th anniversary in June 2022.

Linda earned a history degree from the University of Vermont in 1969. She worked several part-time jobs through the years, but her primary job was as a full-time homemaker. Linda and Bert’s son, Steven, was born in 1973, followed by their daughter, Julie, three years later. In 1977, Linda and Bert moved with their young family from Morrisville to Jericho, Vt., to the home where they lived for the rest of their marriage. In the later years of their marriage, Linda was a dedicated caregiver to Bert during his long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Linda was born to be a mother and delighted in every aspect of parenting. She volunteered to help in her children’s elementary school classes, often chaperoned field trips, and attended all of her children’s sporting events, school events, award ceremonies and graduation ceremonies. She ensured that her children always felt her unconditional love for them and instilled them with the confidence to pursue their dreams. Even when Steve and Julie became adults, Linda was always there for them in every way, whether to provide rides to necessary appointments, care for them when they were sick, or just to support and offer guidance. She was their biggest cheerleader, ally and support, always. She cheered on every success with tremendous pride and felt her children’s losses deeply, as well. Steve and Julie feel incredibly lucky to have had such a loving and devoted mother.

When Steve and his wife, Karie, had their first child, Lucas, in 2008, Linda relished the role of “Mima” and offered the same devotion and unconditional love to Lucas, and later his brother, Zachary, born in 2013, as she had with her own children. When Julie and her husband, Jonathan, had their daughter, Haley, in 2014, Linda delighted in having a granddaughter. Because Julie and Haley also resided in Jericho, Linda was able to be a very hands-on grandparent with Haley, assisting with daycare pickups and providing lots of babysitting assistance. Linda, Julie and Haley were BFFs, frequently hanging out on weekends and regularly shopping together, doing lunches out and attending events like Circus Smirkus. Haley considers Mima and Papa’s home to be her second home and would often request to stay with Mima when her parents had plans that weren’t to her liking, and Mima would always oblige.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Bert; her son, Steven, his wife, Karie, and their sons, Lucas and Zachary Slayton, of Bow, N.H.; and by her daughter, Julie (Slayton) Kolinich, Julie’s husband, Jonathan, and their daughter, Haley Kolinich, of Jericho, Vt. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Vanesse, of Wilder, Vt.

Words cannot adequately express the depth of our love for Linda or the extraordinary loss we feel in no longer having her love and support. We were incredibly lucky to have had the best wife, mother and grandmother for as long as we did and are trying to take comfort in the memories.

No services are planned at this time. The family will hold a private ceremony in the spring. Please consider a gift in Linda’s name to the American Heart Association.