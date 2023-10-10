 Obituary: Lissa Bogner, 1970-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 10, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Lissa Bogner, 1970-2023 

Teacher dedicated her life to sharing her loves of education, art and nature

Published October 10, 2023 at 6:05 a.m. | Updated October 10, 2023 at 10:40 a.m.

click to enlarge Lissa Bogner - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Lissa Bogner

Lissa Catherine (Colburn) Bogner died on September 27, 2023, at the age of 52, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bogner; her daughter, Kaleigh Blair Bogner; and her father, Michael Colburn. She was predeceased by her mother, Linda Blair Colburn. She is also survived by her stepmother, Mary Esther Treat; her stepsister, Elizabeth Stetson; her brothers and sisters-in-law; her nieces and nephews; her in-laws, and her aunts and uncles.

Lissa was born on December 30, 1970, in Burlington, Vt. The family moved to Portland, Maine, where she graduated from Deering High School. She then received a BS from Trinity College in Burlington and her master's degree with a focus on teaching education through the arts from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.

She dedicated her work and personal life to sharing her love of education, art and nature. This included managing an equestrian barn and running Partners in Adventure camp for young people of all abilities. She began her teaching career as an educator at Shelburne Farms and then worked at the Renaissance School. She brought her passion to the Childhood Education & Human Services program at the Center for Technology, Essex, where she prepared high school students to teach early childhood education.

Lissa's greatest joy was being with her family and many friends. She enjoyed training and riding horses, skiing, snowboarding, boating, beach-walking anywhere, camping, and hiking. She was an adventurous photographer, climbing into cellar holes and seeking unique natural locations. She enjoyed cooking (especially anything maple) and gathering friends and family together for meals or just hanging out.

Her family is extremely grateful for the love and support of friends and family. They also want to thank the caring staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center oncology and neurology departments, as well as those at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Per Lissa’s request, there will be no traditional services. A private celebration of Lissa’s life will be held at the family's convenience in the late fall.

The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lissa’s name to Shelburne Farms’ education department or the McClure Miller Respite House.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Linda Seiffert, 1946-2023

  • Linda Seiffert, 1946-2023

    Lifelong artist made objects of beauty and collected friends, hobbies and adventures
    • Oct 10, 2023
  • Courtesy: Stephen Sanborn, 1952-2023

  • Stephen Sanborn, 1952-2023

    U.S. Navy and Army National Guard veteran brought belly laughs and the best hugs to every family gathering
    • Oct 9, 2023
  • Obituary: Donna Newhall Larrow

  • Donna Newhall Larrow

    Vermonter worked in the UVM athletics office, made a world-class pot roast, and was always supportive and good-humored
    • Oct 9, 2023
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation