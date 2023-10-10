Obituary: Lissa Bogner, 1970-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lissa Bogner

Lissa Catherine (Colburn) Bogner died on September 27, 2023, at the age of 52, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt., after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bogner; her daughter, Kaleigh Blair Bogner; and her father, Michael Colburn. She was predeceased by her mother, Linda Blair Colburn. She is also survived by her stepmother, Mary Esther Treat; her stepsister, Elizabeth Stetson; her brothers and sisters-in-law; her nieces and nephews; her in-laws, and her aunts and uncles.



Lissa was born on December 30, 1970, in Burlington, Vt. The family moved to Portland, Maine, where she graduated from Deering High School. She then received a BS from Trinity College in Burlington and her master's degree with a focus on teaching education through the arts from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.

She dedicated her work and personal life to sharing her love of education, art and nature. This included managing an equestrian barn and running Partners in Adventure camp for young people of all abilities. She began her teaching career as an educator at Shelburne Farms and then worked at the Renaissance School. She brought her passion to the Childhood Education & Human Services program at the Center for Technology, Essex, where she prepared high school students to teach early childhood education.

Lissa's greatest joy was being with her family and many friends. She enjoyed training and riding horses, skiing, snowboarding, boating, beach-walking anywhere, camping, and hiking. She was an adventurous photographer, climbing into cellar holes and seeking unique natural locations. She enjoyed cooking (especially anything maple) and gathering friends and family together for meals or just hanging out.

Her family is extremely grateful for the love and support of friends and family. They also want to thank the caring staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center oncology and neurology departments, as well as those at the McClure Miller Respite House.

Per Lissa’s request, there will be no traditional services. A private celebration of Lissa’s life will be held at the family's convenience in the late fall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lissa’s name to Shelburne Farms’ education department or the McClure Miller Respite House.