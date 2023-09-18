 Obituary: Lori A. Carron, 1966-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 18, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Lori A. Carron, 1966-2023 

Home care provider enjoyed helping those less fortunate

Published September 18, 2023 at 6:00 a.m.

click to enlarge Lori A. Carron - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Lori A. Carron

Lori A. Carron passed away on September 1, 2023, at the University of Vermont’s McClure Miller Respite House. She fought a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Born in Massachusetts, she spent most of her life in Vermont, attending Burlington schools and graduating from Burlington High School. She became a home care provider for HMH, since she enjoyed helping the less fortunate.

Lori is survived by her husband, Phillip Cromer, and her Cromer in-laws, Chuck, Marjorie and Liz.

Lori and Phil lived in Hinesburg with their beloved dog and cats. Lori is also survived by her mother, Patricia Wright Dutchburn, and stepfather, Wayne Dutchburn; her surviving brother, Patrick Carron, and his wife, Jan; and her beloved nieces: Desiree Carron, her husband, Clay Ellis, and their daughter Zara; Courtney Santor and her daughter, Kylee Cole; and Amber (Tanner) Fosher and their daughter, Nova. She is also survived by her many Wright aunts, uncles and cousins. She was especially close to Barbara Forziati and Elizabeth Palmer.

Lori was preceded in death by an infant brother; her sister, Stephanie Carron; brother David Dutchburn; her grandparents; and her father, Arthur Carron.

A funeral mass will be offered on September 30, 2023, at St. Mark Catholic Church on North Avenue in Burlington, Vt., with a reception following at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. Interment will be later at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are by Corbin and Palmer of Essex Junction, Vt.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation