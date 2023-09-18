Obituary: Lori A. Carron, 1966-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lori A. Carron

Lori A. Carron passed away on September 1, 2023, at the University of Vermont’s McClure Miller Respite House. She fought a courageous four-year battle with cancer.



Born in Massachusetts, she spent most of her life in Vermont, attending Burlington schools and graduating from Burlington High School. She became a home care provider for HMH, since she enjoyed helping the less fortunate.



Lori is survived by her husband, Phillip Cromer, and her Cromer in-laws, Chuck, Marjorie and Liz.



Lori and Phil lived in Hinesburg with their beloved dog and cats. Lori is also survived by her mother, Patricia Wright Dutchburn, and stepfather, Wayne Dutchburn; her surviving brother, Patrick Carron, and his wife, Jan; and her beloved nieces: Desiree Carron, her husband, Clay Ellis, and their daughter Zara; Courtney Santor and her daughter, Kylee Cole; and Amber (Tanner) Fosher and their daughter, Nova. She is also survived by her many Wright aunts, uncles and cousins. She was especially close to Barbara Forziati and Elizabeth Palmer.



Lori was preceded in death by an infant brother; her sister, Stephanie Carron; brother David Dutchburn; her grandparents; and her father, Arthur Carron.



A funeral mass will be offered on September 30, 2023, at St. Mark Catholic Church on North Avenue in Burlington, Vt., with a reception following at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. Interment will be later at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are by Corbin and Palmer of Essex Junction, Vt.

