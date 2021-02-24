 Obituary: Lt. Col. Harvey L. Ottinger (Ret.), 1929-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Lt. Col. Harvey L. Ottinger (Ret.), 1929-2021 

Military veteran competed in Senior Olympics at age 90

click to enlarge Lt. Col. Harvey L. Ottinger (Ret.) - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Lt. Col. Harvey L. Ottinger (Ret.)

It is with great sadness that the family of longtime Shelburne, Vt., resident Harvey L. Ottinger announces his passing on February 20, 2021. He died peaceably at the Arbors in Shelburne at the age of 91. At his side was his bride of 67 years, Kathryn “Kay” Ottinger.

Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kathryn “Kay” Ottinger; children Debra Petersen (Tommy), Harvey Ottinger, Matthew Ottinger (Margaret), Jean Golightly (Gary), Judy Gover (David), Mary Ottinger (Pete) and Sarah Misiak (Brian); 12 wonderful grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Harvey was born on March 25, 1929, in Granite City, Ill., to Harvey and Thelma Ottinger. He was the second born (preceded in death by his three siblings, Marjorie, Doris and Robert). He had a passion for learning and adventure and served 30 honorable years in the U.S. military. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947 after his high school graduation at the age of 18 and served two years. Striving for more, he then used his G.I. Bill to go to college and earn his degree and entered the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. He bravely served in both Korea and Vietnam and was noted as one of the Air Force’s best electronic warfare officers in the B-57. In 1981, Harvey retired as a lieutenant colonel with numerous awards and medals.

After his military retirement, he also worked for General Electric and IBM. Harvey had a lifelong passion for athletic competition. He loved to play golf, basketball, volleyball and Ping-Pong but was best noted for his achievements in racquetball. He was a member of the YMCA throughout most of his life and a member of the EDGE Sports & Fitness, where he had many dear friends. He also competed in several Senior Olympics in racquetball and running, the last time at the age of 90. He will miss his 30-year, twice-monthly poker games with his friends.

Harvey loved to travel and, through the military, saw much of the world. His lifelong journey of learning and reading books, newspapers and higher education textbooks led him to many happy hours spent in the library. Harvey will always be known and loved for his humble spirit.

The family would like to thank all of his caregivers, the University of Vermont Hospice and everyone at the Arbors.

Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Vermont Arts and Humanities Organizations Consider the Digital Post-Pandemic Future
Boarding Call For BTV: Burlington's Airport Is Ready for Takeoff
Bottom Line: How COVID-19 Nearly Killed, Then Resuscitated, EMS Provider Garnet Health
From Painting to Sculpting to Blacksmithing, Harlan Mack’s Artwork Relays a Worldview
Stepping Up: These Vermonters of Color Want to Bring Their Perspectives to Local Office
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation