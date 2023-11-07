Obituary: Lynne A. Stygles 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Lynne A. Stygles

Lynne A. (Lavery) Stygles, 77, formerly of Jericho, Vt., passed at the McClure Miller Respite House on November 1, 2023. She joined her husband, Kenny Stygles Sr.



Lynne and Kenny’s life on the farm was always full of adventure. They loved to spend time on the deck, while welcoming family, friends and animals. Everyone was assured a fun time with lots of love and laughter, and we would not be surprised to see a Jersey calf keeping warm next to the woodstove, a couple of chickens (and the rooster) strutting through, as well as all the dogs.



Lynne was an accomplished horsewoman and a teaching member of the 4-H horse program at Contentment Farm. She barrel-raced in gymkhanas and rode her horse, Petter, from Vermont to Valley Forge, Pa., as an outrider for the Vermont Wagon Train Team. She joined with Wagon Train Teams from all the 50 states to celebrate of our nation’s bicentennial birthday, with President Gerald Ford presiding over the ceremony at Valley Forge.



Lynne was an early riser and was never one to let grass grow beneath her feet. When things needed to get done, rest assured, they got done. She was kind, loving, strong and fearless. She loved everyone with her whole heart and was loved and admired by all who had the pleasure to know her and meet her. She maintained her lifelong friendships with her childhood friends: Marsha Baldwin, Olive Gilmond, Martha (Dude) Centabar, Phyllis Ritchie Earborn, Christine (Denny) Lowell, Mike (Janet) Lavery, Emory and (Marie) Lavery, as well as a treasure trove of others throughout her life.



Lynne is survived by her, father in-law, Ed Stygles; her daughter, Bonny Rocheleau; son, Greg Lavery (Michelle); stepsons, Kenny Stygles Jr. (Darla), Dylan Stygles (Alanna); grandchildren, Tori Rocheleau, Jeff Rocheleau, Jessica Mc Niel, Joshua Rocheleau, Sommer Lathrop, Daniel Lavery, Abby and Madelene Stygles; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Frederick Crady; sister, Janice (Lyman) Viens; brother, Greg Crady; mother-in-law, Jane Stygles; son in law, Mark J. Rocheleau; nephew, Garth Viens; Thelma Lavery; and granddaughter, Cecila Stygles.



May we all be inspired to live life as she showed us how.



There will be no funeral service per Lynne’s wishes. There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate her and Kenny’s love of life, friends and family, at a later date.



In lieu of cards or flowers, donations can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House or to an animal rescue shelter of your choosing. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

