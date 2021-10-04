Obituary: Marcia Mae Rosberg, 1936-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Marcia Rosberg

Marcia Mae (Congdon) Rosberg, 85, passed away on September 28, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. She was born in Foxborough, Mass., on May 6, 1936, daughter of the late Creighton and Mabel (Kuld) Congdon.

Marcia carried fond memories of her childhood in rural Foxborough, where she attended school and graduated from Foxborough High School. She recalled playing in the brook and forest on the property of her childhood home and finding joy and inspiration there. A self-taught and prolific artist, Marcia had a passion for art from a young age. Her high school art teacher selected her to participate in a weekend art study program at MassArt in Boston, fueling a lifelong career as an artist.

Marcia married her beloved husband, Norman Rosberg, on January 14, 1954, and the two were devoted to one another and their family throughout 67 years of marriage. Marcia and Norman moved to Vermont in 1967 and built their home in Jericho in 1969. The couple raised six children there and enjoyed the bountiful and pastoral property that served as a source of inspiration throughout Marcia’s adult life. Devoted to her family, Marcia found great joy in hosting gatherings with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for holidays and special occasions. She valued taking and collecting family photographs. She often gifted photographs, artwork and handmade holiday cards to her loved ones. A kind and generous soul, Marcia enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and her cats, and her family will always remember her love for chocolate cake.

Marcia was well known in Vermont as an accomplished and prize-winning artist, and she held numerous shows in local galleries and libraries. She was a member of the Northern Vermont Artist Association and the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Marcia volunteered as an art teacher at Jericho Elementary School and often gave back to the community through her art. Marcia participated annually in the Vermont Crafts Council Open Studio Weekend, where she could showcase the beautiful building that her husband transformed from his old workshop into an art studio. In her cherished, light-filled studio, Marcia worked primarily with oil paints and dabbled in acrylics, watercolors and pastels. She would jokingly remark that her studio could never be big enough, for she had a habit of filling wall space quickly. Nature was the primary inspiration for Marcia’s work, and her early paintings illustrated nature in its most realistic form. After taking a class called Painting From the Spiritual Center with Cami Davis at the University of Vermont, Marcia described having a different outlook and enjoyed portraying forest floors with bright colors and blue prancing deer and painting her signature birds’ nests with unconventional colors and style.

Marcia is survived by her loving husband, Norman Rosberg, of Jericho, Vt.; sons Glenn Rosberg of Massachusetts, Keith Rosberg and Mary Ellen of Texas, and Neil Rosberg and Heide of Essex Junction, Vt.; daughter Loreen Hitchcock of Springfield, Vt.; daughter-in-law Eva Rosberg of Jeffersonville, Vt.; son-in-law Rick Lefebvre of Milton, Vt.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She is predeceased by her son Wayne Rosberg; daughter Denise Rosberg; brother, David Congdon; sister Janet Congdon; and daughter-in-law Anne Marie Rosberg.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot in Jericho Center Cemetery. The family is respectfully requesting masks to be worn. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Foodbank. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.