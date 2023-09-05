Obituary: Margaret Atkins Reilly Gannaway, 1967-2023 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Margaret Atkins Reilly Gannaway
Margaret “Maggie” Atkins Reilly Gannaway, loving mother, wife,
daughter, sister, friend and ardent connoisseur of Swedish meatballs,
moved forward from this life on August 14, 2023. After seven years of
staying ahead of colon cancer, as it caught up, Maggie passed away
peacefully at home with family and close friends sharing their love
for her. In true Maggie fashion, with courage, grace and a bit of
humor, she determined how and when she would begin this next
journey.
Maggie was the first of three children born in
Massachusetts to Bodil and Kenneth Atkins. Raised in Littleton,
Maggie was nurtured by her family, their church and the tight-knit
community, influences that helped shape the loving person she
was.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Margaret Atkins Reilly Gannaway
After high school, Maggie left Littleton for the
University of Vermont, where she fell in love with the university and
Vermont. Making lifelong friends, Maggie continued at UVM to get a
master’s degree in social work.
A leader in the field of
children’s mental health, she influenced the lives of countless
youths, families and colleagues throughout the state and beyond over
the course of her 35-year career, working at the Northeastern Family
Institute, the Department of Mental Health, Casey Family Services,
Howard Center and Otter Creek Associates. Often starting her work as
a case manager and leaving as the director, Maggie worked tirelessly
to improve the lives of others. Always an advocate for children, she
never lost her sense of wonder and hope for a better world and
committed herself to that purpose in every aspect of her life.
click to enlarge
- Courtesy
- Margaret Atkins Reilly Gannaway
With
all that she achieved in her career, Maggie would tell you that her
greatest joy and accomplishment came when she and first husband Tom
Reilly became parents to their daughter, Maya. It is not surprising
that Maggie — an intelligent, compassionate and fiercely resilient
woman, inspired by her mother, Bodil — raised a daughter with these
same qualities.
For 20 years, Jim Gannaway — friend,
partner and husband in all that was Maggie’s life — never failed
to be in awe of her strength, intelligence, beauty and humanity. He
and all who were lucky enough to know Maggie will forever cherish the
memory of her welcoming smile, sparkling eyes, infectious laugh and
warm hugs.
Because of the extraordinary medical expertise
and care of Dr. Steve Ades, nurse practitioner Janet Ely and their
oncology team, Maggie and those who loved her were blessed with seven
wonderful years after a terminal diagnosis. Surgeons Dr. Carlos
Marroquin and Dr. Jesse Moore were also critical in keeping Maggie
with us. These individuals were more than just Maggie’s medical
team; they were a source of hope and comfort, and we will be
eternally grateful for their exceptional care and compassion. For the
last few weeks of Maggie’s life, UVM Health Home & Hospice
professionals, Sandra and Ezra, provided all that was necessary for
her comfort at home as well as much-appreciated support for Maggie’s
family.
Maggie’s treasured circle includes daughter
Maya; husband Jim; mother Bodil; father Kenneth; sister Karen Atkins;
niece Kirsten Atkins; brother Erik Atkins, his wife, Jessica, and
their children, Samantha and Nick; Jim’s daughters, Kerry and her
partner, Kevin, their children, Kaia, Kinley and Kaleb; Amanda and
her husband, Seamus, and their children, Colm and Eamon; Tess and her
husband, Brian; and friends Maria Sylvester, her husband, Jake, and
children, Liam and Nolan (Maggie’s unofficial grandsons); Susanne
Schmidt; and Eileen Babbitz, her husband, David, and their children,
Zac and Hannah.
A celebration of Maggie’s life will take
place at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, 77 Sunset View Rd., South Hero, Vt., on
Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. As Maggie would want, ALL are
welcome.
If donations are your tradition, it was Maggie’s
wish that donations be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, PO Box 459, South
Hero, VT 05486.