February 09, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Margaret Briggs Lonergan, 1933-2023 

Waterworks hostess of 17 years leaves many wonderful friends near and far

Published February 9, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 9, 2023 at 10:07 a.m.

click to enlarge Peg Lonergan - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Peg Lonergan
Peg died peacefully on February 6, 2023, at her Burlington home after a brief illness, two days into her 91st trip around the sun. The week prior to her death was filled with visits, phone calls, and FaceTimes with her amazing friends and family.

Peg is survived by her daughter, Katie Brandeis; her son-in-law, Charlie; her beloved grandkids, Hank and Emma Brandeis and Rosie Thomas; her cherished niece, Sue Briggs-Lopane, her husband, Nick Lopane, and their kids, Cassandra and Nicholas; and her cousin, Diane Mittelstaedt, who played Louise to Peg’s Thelma on many fun trips. She also leaves many, many wonderful friends near and far, including Mary Bosley and Maura Mead, whose love and support sustained her. She is also survived by a daughter, Elizabeth. Peg was predeceased in 2004 by her husband, John, and in 2021 by her brother, Dan Briggs.

Born in Kingston, N.Y., on February 4, 1933, to Marian and Paul Briggs, Peg lived in Albany and Glens Falls and spent her happy summers at the family cottage on Lake Ontario. The Lonergans moved to Burlington in 1969 when John accepted a position with Vermont Railway, landing happily in Lakewood Estates, where Peg remained until her death. (Shout out to all the Lakewood friends, past and present!) She accompanied John on many semiannual railroad business trips, where hilarity ensued with their Canadian friends.

Peg was an awesome mom, a dedicated volunteer, a Church Street business owner and for seventeen “best years” the hostess at Waterworks in Winooski. (You know who you are, Waterworks peeps!)

In order to honor her countless four-legged pals, Peg asked that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to the Humane Society of Chittenden County or to Dana’s Dawgs (Dana Venable, 46 Win Meadow La., Greenbrier, AR 72058, or on Venmo @Dana-Venable-4).

The family wishes to thank the wonderful, caring staff of Bayada Hospice, who were a key component in providing our Dowager Duchess of Lakewood Estates her promised “Best Death Ever.”

There will be no funeral, but we will have a proper send-off at Peg's home on Saturday, March 25. Please contact the family for more details. 
