Obituary: Margaret M. Lefebvre, 1959-2022 

click to enlarge
As a mother and retired hospice health aide, Meg Lefebvre’s love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Meg passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on July 19, 2022, at the age of 63, after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Meg was born on March 19, 1959, and grew up and lived in Shelburne, Vt., where she was affectionately known as Muffin. After completing high school and a year at Johnson State College, she moved to Cape Cod, attended Community College, started her career with EF Hutton, and was married and raised her family. After being a full-time mom for many years, she started a 20-year career as a hospice and health-care provider, which culminated with her commitment to provide comfort to patients at The Bridges, near her home in Mashpee. Meg’s pride was her children, and she shared that passion with many over the years.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Meg. She loved evenings with her friends at Quashnet Valley, seasonal gatherings with her friends from Vermont, and a glass of wine in hand. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities, and her pleasant personality was contagious. Meg is survived by her daughter, Taylor Downey, of Mashpee, Mass.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Sandy Milbank, of Hinesburg, Vt.; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Adam Downey, in 2016.
Meg’s family extends their gratitude to the friends, caregivers and health-care providers who assisted her through a very difficult time.
Per Meg’s wishes, interment will be private, and a celebration of her life will be held in early fall. We are in the process of planning and will announce details soon. Arrangements are by the Bartlett Funeral Home, and the family invites you to share your memories and online condolences by visiting bartlett1620.com
.
Please consider visiting a loved one at a nursing home or donating to the Beacon Hospice of Hyannis or The Bridges of Mashpee in remembrance of Meg.