Obituary: Margaret Nichols, 1941-2023 

Margaret “Peg/Peggy” Parker Nichols passed away peacefully at her Westford home with family by her side, after a long illness. Born on October 9, 1941, to David Preston Parker Jr. and Margaret Rubottom Parker in Bellville, Ill., Peg and her family also lived in Kirkwood, Mo.; London, England; and Pleasantville, N.Y. Although she moved frequently in her youth, she had strong family ties in rural Oklahoma, where she enjoyed visiting grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.



Peg graduated from the University of Vermont in 1963 with a degree in sociology, then married Will Nichols and settled in Westford, Vt., where she lived for 59 years. During her life, Peg was a vital part of the Westford and Milton communities. After teaching in Montpelier for a year, she comanaged the family farm with Will, sugaring, haying and caring for cattle while raising four children. Peg became an integral part of the Westford school system, including many years as a respected member and chair of the Westford School Board. Over the years, Peg became increasingly involved in running L.D. Oliver Seed in Milton, Depot Home and Garden in Essex Junction, and Depot Farm Supply in Leicester. By the time she retired at age 76, Peg was not only an accomplished business owner but was also known and loved by customers and employees as a knowledgeable and caring resource and mentor. After her retirement, Peg volunteered at the Respite House, supported numerous charities, and stayed active in the lives of her children and grandchildren through frequent calls, visits, card games, family trips to Maine, muddy drives in her side-by-side, collaboration on projects, learning piano together, talking through important issues and developing shared interests.

Peg was a strong woman with an exceptionally sharp and organizational mind who was also a pillar of love and support in her family. She balanced practicality with empathy and was known for her frank yet loving way of “telling it like it is.” Peg was loyal to those she loved but also extended grace and kindness to anyone she met. She was steadfast in her principles while continually updating and challenging her own ideas. She showed a deep interest in topics great and small that mattered to those around her and was truly a lifelong learner and teacher. Peg will be deeply missed but remains part of the many lives she touched.



Peg was predeceased by her parents; her husband, William; her sister, Mary Edwina “Edie” Furman; her brother, David Parker; and her sister-in-law, Sarah Gruenig. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Sharon and Steve Koller, Sue and Tom Thibault, Nick and Beth Nichols, and Jeff and Julia Nichols; 10 grandchildren and their partners; a great-grandchild; a brother-in-law; and three nephews and their families.



At Peg's request, there will be a private family interment at the Nichols family plot in Brooklin, Maine. The family welcomes messages of condolence and remembrances at pegnichols.net . In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to UVM Home Health & Hospice or another charity.