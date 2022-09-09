Obituary: Marian L. (Dunn) Salls, 1959-2022 

Courtesy

Marian Laura (Dunn) Salls, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2022. She is survived by six siblings who will miss her greatly. As a young woman, Marian took great pride in her martial arts training, which helped her embrace the strength of helping others. She then went on to become an EMT in the Waterbury area for several years. Graveside services will be held at Prosper Cemetery, 318 Prosper Rd., Woodstock, VT 05091 on September 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society.