February 07, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Mark David Williamson, 1948-2023 

Longtime OR nurse spread joy and kindness to everyone he touched

Published February 7, 2023 at 6:04 a.m. | Updated February 7, 2023 at 11:56 a.m.

click to enlarge Mark Williamson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Mark Williamson
Mark David Williamson, 75, of Charlotte, Vt., passed away in the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in the presence of his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen, and his two children, Kyla (28) and Tyler (26), as well as many extended family members. Mark grew up in Bristol, Vt., with his many brothers and friends.

Mark graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1966 and the University of Vermont in 1984. He started his career at Fletcher Allen in 1973 and spent 43 years working as an OR nurse, spreading joy, laughter and kindness to everyone he touched. Mark valued relaxing days in his home at Cedar Beach, skiing at Sugarbush and spending summer days on Lake Champlain. Mark found great joy in cheering his children on through their many events and successes.

He will be dearly remembered and greatly missed. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he affected. Those who knew him will carry with them the sound of his voice and the passion for life he always held and cherished.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, 2 p.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Charlotte, Vt., with a reception to follow at Backyard Bistro. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Three Peaks Medical Clinic at Sugarbush Mountain Resort. The full obituary can be found at gregorycremation.com.
