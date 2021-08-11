Obituary: Mark Edmond Evans, 1951-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Mark Evans

Mark Edmond Evans, 70, of Essex Junction, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on the night of August 5, 2021, in his sleep.

He was born on February 3, 1951, in Camden, N.J., the son of the late Nancy and David Evans of Haddonfield, N.J.

Mark grew up in Haddonfield, N.J. He received an AA degree from Keystone State College and a BA in fine arts from Temple University. After college, Mark moved to Clemons, N.Y., with his first wife, Bess, where they raised their children, Chris and Maggie. Mark later moved to the Burlington, Vt., region, where he married his beloved wife, Jill Gendron, on August 9, 1991. They were just about to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. Mark and Jill raised their two sons, Fisher and Jack, in the South End of Burlington.

Mark worked as a local artist, landscaper and creator of all sorts through his business FAUXLIAGE. Mark enjoyed working on high-end designs as well as working backstage at the kids’ school productions, assisting with set designs for Very Merry Theater. Mark was known for his faux finishing work that can be found in private homes, restaurants, businesses and public spaces throughout Vermont. Mark’s clients were happy to fly him to properties throughout the U.S., Mexico and Europe. He was particularly proud of his work at Leunig’s Bistro & Café and the Flynn.

Mark enjoyed creating of all sorts; as a true foodie, he loved to cook and entertain, often making new friends everywhere he went with his great sense of humor and welcoming nature. He was especially locally renowned as an accomplished designer with a passion for turning his home gardens into admired showplaces, even securing a spot on the Flynn Garden Tour in Burlington. Mark and Jill were known for their secluded oasis of a backyard on Ledge Road, where they frequently hosted family and friends in the beautifully landscaped space he designed and cultivated.

Mark is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Jill Gendron Evans, and their two sons: Fisher Evans (Lisa Steinman) of Essex Junction and Jack Evans and his partner, Braden DeForge, of Burlington, Vt. Mark is also survived by his two older children from his first marriage: Christopher Evans of St. Johnsville, N.Y., and Madigan Rollins (Andrew Rollins) of North Ferrisburgh, Vt.; his two grandchildren: Lola and Zach Rollins; his brother, Eric Evans (Kathy Christopher) of Hancock, N.H.; and his sister, Lysa Evans Egly (Tom Egly), of Lewes, Del. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Brad Evans of Clifton, Colo.; Nathan Evans of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Katerina Egly of Commerce City, Colo. Mark was greatly looking forward to the upcoming September birth of Fisher and Lisa’s first baby, a new grandson.

A casual open house to celebrate Mark’s life will take place in the latest of his backyard oases at 15 Drury Dr., Essex Junction, Vt., on August 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to drop in and share their favorite memories of Mark and help his family say their final goodbyes. We ask that you please be respectful of all the latest local COVID-19 safety precautions and guidance if joining us, including face masks and not attending if you are feeling unwell.