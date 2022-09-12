 Obituary: Mark Lynwood Emmons, 1960-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 12, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Mark Lynwood Emmons, 1960-2022 

Published September 12, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 12, 2022 at 5:34 p.m.

click to enlarge Mark Emmons - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Mark Emmons
Mark Lynwood Emmons, 61, of Morrisville, Vt., passed away from a medical event at his work site on September 7, 2022.

He was born on September 21, 1960, in Burlington, Vt., the son of Leon and the late Kay (Benway) Emmons. He graduated from South Burlington High School in 1978.

He was an avid skier and fisherman. He enjoyed the races at Saratoga, N.Y.,  and he loved kayaking, playing golf and visiting with his family and friends. He worked as a carpenter, professional housepainter, cook and antique picker. He refinished over 1,000 antique trunks. He followed all Boston teams — the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Bruins.

He is survived by his father, Leon Emmons II, and his wife, Linda, of Shelburne; two brothers, Jeffrey and partner, Cheryl Trombley, of Morrisville, and Kevin and his wife, Brenda Lee Emmons, of Conn.; nephew Jeremy Emmons and his wife, Emily, and their children, Gunnar and Freya, of Conn.; cousin, Suzanne Sanborn, and her father, David, of Morrisville; special friend, Alexis Beattie, and her daughter, Shawna, of Morrisville; and best friend, Stephen Gustafsen, of N.C.

He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Blanche Emmons; mother, Kay Stensrud, and her husband, Gordon; and his aunt, Sonnie (Emmons) Sanborn.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the United Community Church of Morrisville, in the dining room. Please send condolences to the family at steve@gregorycremation.com. Donations in Mark’s name can be made to COTS or the Burlington Food Shelf.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation