Obituary: Mark Lynwood Emmons, 1960-2022 

click to enlarge
Mark Lynwood Emmons, 61, of Morrisville, Vt., passed away from a medical event at his work site on September 7, 2022.
He was born on September 21, 1960, in Burlington, Vt., the son of Leon and the late Kay (Benway) Emmons. He graduated from South Burlington High School in 1978.
He was an avid skier and fisherman. He enjoyed the races at Saratoga, N.Y., and he loved kayaking, playing golf and visiting with his family and friends. He worked as a carpenter, professional housepainter, cook and antique picker. He refinished over 1,000 antique trunks. He followed all Boston teams — the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox, and Bruins.
He is survived by his father, Leon Emmons II, and his wife, Linda, of Shelburne; two brothers, Jeffrey and partner, Cheryl Trombley, of Morrisville, and Kevin and his wife, Brenda Lee Emmons, of Conn.; nephew Jeremy Emmons and his wife, Emily, and their children, Gunnar and Freya, of Conn.; cousin, Suzanne Sanborn, and her father, David, of Morrisville; special friend, Alexis Beattie, and her daughter, Shawna, of Morrisville; and best friend, Stephen Gustafsen, of N.C.
He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Blanche Emmons; mother, Kay Stensrud, and her husband, Gordon; and his aunt, Sonnie (Emmons) Sanborn.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the United Community Church of Morrisville, in the dining room. Please send condolences to the family at steve@gregorycremation.com
. Donations in Mark’s name can be made to COTS or the Burlington Food Shelf.