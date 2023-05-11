Obituary: Mark McNamara, 1959-2023 

click to enlarge
All who knew Mark have an everlasting impression of his free-spirited thinking, wild and interesting theories and his deep caring and concern for everyone he touched.
Tragically, Mark died of a massive heart attack and hit a tree on the side of the road in Montpelier. He passed on May 5, 2023. He left behind one brother, Bob McNamara, of South Burlington; four sisters, Anne and Jane McNamara of Phoenix, Ariz., Meg Gardner of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mary (Czajkowski) McNamara of Hadley, Mass.; his partner Sandy Morningstar of Duxbury, Vt.; former wife Jan Stuart of Montpelier, Vt.; and first wife Linda Dinius, of Ashland, Mass. Mark worked as a gardener and jack-of-all-trades for more than three decades at the Golden Eagle Resort in Stowe, Vt. He was passionate about learning and sharing his knowledge with everyone he knew. He was a perfectionist in all that he did. Mark was a unique and fascinating individual who touched the souls of many friends and loved ones. He will be deeply missed.
Please consider a donation in Mark's name to Lost Nation Theater (lost nation theater.org
).