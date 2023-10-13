 Obituary: Marlene Wallace, 1939-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 13, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Marlene Wallace, 1939-2023 

Former state archivist will be remembered as a generous, intelligent and kind-hearted soul

Published October 13, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 13, 2023 at 3:48 p.m.

click to enlarge Marlene Wallace - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Marlene Wallace

Marlene Bryant Wallace of South Burlington, Vt., died suddenly at home Sunday morning, following a brief decline. She was the third child of Maynard L. Bryant and the first daughter of Dorothy (Davis) Bryant.

Marlene was born in Rutland, Vt., and spent her early years there before moving to Montpelier with her family in 1948. Marlene attended the University of Vermont and finished her sophomore year there before marrying Donald Wallace in June 1960. They had two daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, and the young family moved several times for Donald’s education before settling in Northfield, Vt.

Marlene worked first as assistant to the editor of state papers and then, after her divorce from Donald, rose to become the editor of state papers and state archivist, while continuing her education at UVM and earning her BA in English. Once her daughters had moved out, Marlene worked several short-term jobs and finished her formal education at the University of Chicago, where she received a master’s degree in TEFL.

Throughout her life, Marlene was an avid and talented gardener; a rescuer of strays of every persuasion; an inveterate consumer of books; and a generous, intelligent and kind-hearted soul. She met the love of her life, James “Jim” Tranowski, in the fall of 1996. They married in 2007, and they lived happily together at City’s Edge in South Burlington until his death in 2022.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Beth Wallace (Colleen Boyce) and Meg Wallace; her dear sister Carolyn Marvin (Andrew Leibs); and many assorted friends and relations. She is predeceased by her older siblings, Herb Bryant and Marion Sticher. Marlene is loved and deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Marlene will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, Vt., where she will be together with Jim again and always. A combined service for Marlene and Jim will be held at a later date.

