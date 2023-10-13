Obituary: Marlene Wallace, 1939-2023 

Published October 13, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 13, 2023 at 3:48 p.m.
Marlene Bryant Wallace of South Burlington, Vt., died suddenly at home Sunday morning, following a brief decline. She was the third child of Maynard L. Bryant and the first daughter of Dorothy (Davis) Bryant.
Marlene
was born in Rutland, Vt., and spent her early years there before
moving to Montpelier with her family in 1948. Marlene attended the
University of Vermont and finished her sophomore year there before
marrying Donald Wallace in June 1960. They had two daughters,
Elizabeth and Margaret, and the young family moved several times for
Donald’s education before settling in Northfield, Vt.
Marlene
worked first as assistant to the editor of state papers and then,
after her divorce from Donald, rose to become the editor of state
papers and state archivist, while continuing her education at UVM and
earning her BA in English. Once her daughters had moved out, Marlene
worked several short-term jobs and finished her formal education at
the University of Chicago, where she received a master’s degree in
TEFL.
Throughout
her life, Marlene was an avid and talented gardener; a rescuer of
strays of every persuasion; an inveterate consumer of books; and a
generous, intelligent and kind-hearted soul. She met the love of her
life, James “Jim” Tranowski, in the fall of 1996. They married in
2007, and they lived happily together at City’s Edge in South
Burlington until his death in 2022.
She
is survived by her beloved daughters, Beth Wallace (Colleen Boyce)
and Meg Wallace; her dear sister Carolyn Marvin (Andrew Leibs); and
many assorted friends and relations. She is predeceased by her older
siblings, Herb Bryant and Marion Sticher. Marlene is loved and deeply
missed by everyone who knew her.
Marlene
will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, Vt., where she
will be together with Jim again and always. A combined service for
Marlene and Jim will be held at a later date.