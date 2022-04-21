 Obituary: Martha (Knight) Fitzgerald, 1936-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 21, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Martha (Knight) Fitzgerald, 1936-2022 

Professor emerita's special talent was giving her time to others

click to enlarge Martha (Knight) Fitzgerald - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Martha (Knight) Fitzgerald
Martha grew up north of Boston, the seventh of eight children. She attended Tufts University and Forsyth Dental Institute. At 19, she married Ed Knight. They soon settled in Ed’s native Vermont, where they raised five children.
Martha continued her education at the University of Vermont, earning an undergraduate degree in elementary education and master’s degrees in special education and counseling. She later earned a doctorate of education at Boston University.

Martha worked as an instructor of dental hygiene at UVM, as a sixth-grade teacher in Burlington schools and as a professor of education at UVM. She joined with others to develop the consulting teacher model of special education in Vermont, which later became a model for the country. At UVM, Martha held administrative positions as department chair and associate dean of the Department of Education and Social Services, and as associate dean of the Graduate College. She taught courses in collaborative consultation and was principal investigator of multiple grants that supported the development of model special-education programs.

Martha was active in the women’s movement at UVM as a founding member of the Women’s Advisory Committee and as a mentor for many students. For many years, she volunteered as a guardian ad litem for the family court.

Martha loved her family, traveling, cats, reading, writing, walking all over Burlington, her women’s groups and spending time with her many friends. Her home was a gathering place for family and friends. Her niece Susan Ames recently said, “Your mom had so many special talents, but her most special talent was sharing her love and giving her time to others.”

She was a lifelong member of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, where a summer memorial service will be held.

Martha is predeceased by her son Ted in 2009; her husband, Ed Knight, in 2010; and her dear friend Errol Beach in 2021. She is survived by her daughter Paula Marden and her husband, Jim; her son Morris Knight and Christine; her son Eric Knight and his wife, Susie; and her daughter Yolanda Knight. Her beloved grandchildren are Erica Marden, Alex Marden, Maoz Knight, Danielle Knight, Margie Knight, Abigail Knight, Tom Knight and Magnus Ames.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

More By This Author

About The Author

Katie Hodges

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation