Obituary: Martha Matthews, 1948-2023 

Martha Matthews

On May 30, 2023, Martha Jackson Matthews, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, passed from the physical world to the light and love beyond at the age of 74, at her home in Randolph Center, Vt. She will be remembered for the easy kindness and genuine care she expressed for everyone that passed through her life.



Martha saw the best in people and was always intrigued by the reasons people behave the way that they do. A wonderful listener who was even better at asking questions, Martha was able to make deep connections with people very quickly and made lasting friendships throughout her life with people of all ages and walks of life. She was also an experienced counselor and poured her energy and determination into helping people with their deepest struggles, believing in them even when they may not have believed in themselves.



But more than anything, Martha was an artist, potter and teacher. Her pottery was strong and bold and delicate and unassuming. It changed as she changed and allowed her to express her feelings about the world and the people she shared it with. She made pots that were meant to be used in the beautiful, everyday moments of life: sharing a meal with loved ones, taking a cold drink of water after a long day in the sun and showing the flowers that a friend sent just because they were thinking of you.



Martha also took great joy in sharing her gifts with others to help them find their own voices and learn techniques she had spent countless hours methodically practicing. Whether she was at the University of Vermont ceramics studio or in her children’s elementary school classes, Martha knew just what to say and how to say it to help people improve and find enjoyment in the process.



Martha’s other great love in life was traveling with her family. Together they took annual trips to spend the week of the Kentucky Derby with close friends there and spent many beautiful summer days in Deer Isle, Maine, where they would stay in rustic cabins overlooking the ocean, enjoying each other’s company and canoeing to nearby islands. She also loved camping, visiting friends and family who had moved around the country, and just exploring the world she found so fascinating.



Martha is survived by her husband of 50 years, Allen; her children, Adam (Ania) and Alissa (Chris Hunt); her granddaughter, Emma; her siblings, Bud, Bob and David Jackson; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family and friends. Martha was the daughter of the late Dorothy Jackson and was predeceased by her sister-in-law Liz Jackson and many dear friends.



A picnic-style celebration of Martha's life will be held at Shelburne Vineyard on July 15, 2023, 10 a.m.-noon. The family will also be planting a tree and designing a garden in Martha's memory and would like to invite anyone interested to bring perennials, sculptures or other contributions to the memorial if they wish.