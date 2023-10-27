Obituary: Martha Stevens, 1924-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Martha Stevens

Martha Jane (Hunt) Stevens, known to her friends as MJ, of Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on October 19, 2023, at the Residence at Quarry Hill. She was 99 years old and in good health mentally and physically until her death.



Born on June 13, 1924, in Buffalo, N.Y., she was the older daughter of Stanley F. and Jessie (Balfour) Hunt of Palmer, Mass. When Martha was six years old, her family moved to Fayetteville, N.Y.,, a small village outside Syracuse, where she graduated from high school, then graduated from Pembroke College in 1945 and the women's college at Brown University.



After graduating from Brown, she worked for the New England Telephone Company in Hartford, Conn., and Boston, Mass., until 1950, when she married Donald W. Stevens, a Yale graduate, who was working in Brockton, Mass. for Liberty Mutual Insurance. His career in casualty insurance took them to California, Ohio, New York and, finally, after retirement, to Burlington, Vt., to be near their two sons, Jonathan H. Stevens and Andrew B. Stevens. She and Don both loved music and travel and enjoyed many trips in their 54 years together. Don predeceased her in 2004.



MJ loved to play golf and until recent years was an active member of the Burlington Country Club. She was a member of the Burlington chapter of PLO, a national philanthropic sorority, and a member of the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington.



In addition to her two sons, she is survived by her sister, Anne Hunt Brock, of Bloomfield, Conn.; a nephew, Charles F. Brock; a niece, Lelia B. Alexander; and her childhood friend Jean Frederick of Sierra Madre, Calif.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 3, 11 a.m, at the College Street Congregational Church, 265 College St., Burlington.



Arrangements are in the care of Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home.