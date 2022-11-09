Obituary: Mary Fraser 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mary Fraser

Mary Stygles Fraser of Johnson, 57, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 6. A Vermont resident her whole life, Mary lived the last 30 years in Johnson, where she particularly enjoyed the fresh mountain spring piping out ice-cold water on Main Street.



Mary spent much of her life fighting battles with physical and mental health, and those who knew and cared for her the most also experienced the hardest fallout of those battles. Yet, at the end, we indelibly remember Mary’s particular brand of hilarious wit, her fierce love and playful nature toward animals, and her ability to sing country-and-western songs.

For many, Mary was an unexpected teacher of life. Witnessing her struggles up close produced silent lessons about navigating our own lives with deliberate action and clarity of purpose.

The daughter of Carrol Stygles and Barbara Jean Shore of Underhill, Vt., (deceased), Mary is survived by her partner, Dave Deyette of Johnson; her son, Christopher J. Fraser; her sisters, Kathleen Stygles and her husband, Michael Senesac, and Marjorie Stygles-Brewster and her husband, Brad Brewster; her brothers, Richard Stygles and Carrol Stygles Jr.; and her nephew, Carrol Stygles III. Her former husband and Christopher’s father, Kevin Fraser, predeceased her.

Calling hours will be held at Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington, VT, on Sunday, November 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. No memorial service is planned. Online condolences may be made by visiting readyfuneral.com.