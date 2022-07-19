Obituary: Mary Helen Flower, 1924-2022 

Courtesy

Mary Helen Flower

Mary Helen Flower, beloved wife of the late William Elliott Flower, died peacefully on July 15, 2022, at the Mertens House in Woodstock. She was 97 years old. Helen was born on December 8, 1924, in Woodstock to Frederick James and Annie Gallagher McGee.



Helen was a proud lifelong Woodstock resident. She grew up skiing on Gilbert’s Hill, the first ski tow in the U.S., and later on Mount Tom. A 1944 graduate of Woodstock High School, she later married Elliott Flower in 1950. Together, they raised their family on Maple Street and Golf Avenue, where they shared many happy memories with friends and neighbors. A dedicated employee, Helen worked in several roles: as a legal secretary at Pierce & Sherburn for 10 years; for the VA in White River Junction; and as assistant town clerk for Woodstock. A warm and welcoming presence, she gave back to her community by volunteering at the Woodstock Historical Society as a docent and greeter. Helen was also a member of the St. Anne’s Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. Passionate about her Catholic faith, Helen was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Snows Church; she was particularly inspired by the saint Padre Pio, who served as a guiding figure in the life of her late husband, Elliott.

Known for her red hair and bubbly personality, Helen enjoyed socializing in downtown Woodstock, especially at the Mountain Creamery and the Woodstock Inn & Resort. Enthusiastic about her Irish heritage, she frequently wore the color green and was excited about all things Celtic. She cherished summers spent relaxing in York Beach, Maine, with her family. Helen had a robust collection of stylish hats, loved yellow roses and enjoyed dessert so much that she became known for eating it before dinner. Her hobbies included reading, dancing and riding her bike around town. Above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother who adored spending time with her family and their pets, including numerous dogs, cats and chickens.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Lynn Flower Budnik, and son-in-law, James Budnik; her son, William Elliott Flower Jr., and daughter-in-law, Adrianne Emanuel Flower; three granddaughters: Lindsay Budnik, Kathryn Budnik, and Annie Flower and her husband, Nathaniel Billings; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Elliott Flower; her mother and father; and two brothers, Alan McGee and Edward James McGee.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Woodstock. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Woodstock History Center or Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.

An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.