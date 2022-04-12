Obituary: Mary Nostrand, 1927-2022 

click to enlarge
Mary “Patsy” Schweyer Nostrand of Shelburne, Vt., passed away peacefully in her home at Wake Robin on April 2, 2022. Patsy was born in Owego, N.Y., on October 14, 1927, to Mildred Sanford Schweyer and Benjamin Franklin Schweyer. Patsy grew up on Kingsland Terrace in Burlington, where she met Dick Nostrand, who lived across the street. Patsy was a member of Burlington High School’s class of 1946. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1950 with a bachelor of arts in history. Patsy and Dick Nostrand married in 1952 and were happily married for 63 years.
Patsy started her career working for the Girl Scouts of America in Massachusetts and Rochester, N.Y., as a trainer to troop leaders. Patsy and Dick had three children, Susan, Peter and Ben, while living primarily in New Jersey. While her children were growing up, she was an active volunteer with many organizations, including the Presbyterian Church in Westfield, N.J. She and Dick retired to Williamsburg, Va., in 1994 and moved back to Vermont in 2012.
Patsy and her family spent every summer at the family cottage on Lake Champlain in Grand Isle, Vt., which she enjoyed for 55 years. She spent her time at the lake gardening, swimming and taking long walks. Family meant everything to Patsy, and she was jokingly referred to as "the matriarch" of her extended family of 18, who congregated frequently to Patsy’s adoring eye at Grand Isle. The cottage was a place that her family and friends enjoyed immensely, and she oversaw it with kindness and generosity.
Patsy was very active throughout her life and loved swimming and playing tennis. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, decorating and collecting antiques. Patsy was a member of the Charlotte Congregational Church. Patsy was a wonderful mother, beloved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always interested in their lives and was great fun to be around. She will be greatly missed.
Patsy was predeceased by her husband, Dick, and her brother Ben Schweyer. She is survived by her children, Susan Nostrand Boston and husband David of Woodstock, Vt.; Peter Nostrand and wife Kristen of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and Ben Nostrand and wife Susan of Charlotte, Vt.; as well as six grandchildren, Sarah, Peter, Helen, Leah, Elizabeth and Sam; and four great-grandchildren, Anna, Isla, Sally and Jane.
Memorial gifts in the name of Patsy can be sent to the Lake Champlain Land Trust, 1 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401 (lclt.org
).