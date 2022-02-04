Obituary: Mary Suzanne “Sue” Haman, 1926-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

For the 95 years she spent on this Earth, Mary Suzanne “Sue” Haman made it a kinder place. Our compassionate mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died peacefully on February 3, 2022, at Burlington’s Converse Home, surrounded by members of her large and loving family. She held a well-used rosary. Devout but never doctrinaire, Sue fully embraced Catholicism, including its secular definition. She was always tolerant and respectful of views and beliefs different from her own.

Sue was born on December 2, 1926, in Susquehanna, Pa., to Ross and Lillian Foran. The eldest of four siblings, she led the way to Marywood College in Scranton and graduated cum laude with a BS in home economics, food and nutrition in 1948. Sue earned a coveted internship as a teaching dietitian at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., before landing a job as a therapeutic dietitian at Johnson City’s Wilson Memorial Hospital near Binghamton, N.Y.

She met Donald Thomas Haman on a blind date, and they married in 1954. Sue continued to work — as a registered dietitian at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital in New York —until she was six months pregnant with their first child. She and Don had five: David Van Dyke Haman, Timothy Donald Haman, Mary Suzanne “Suzie” McCoy, Eileen Marie Curtis and Laura Anne Snyder.

Sue and Don

Even while raising her own family, Sue found time to serve others. She lived and role-modeled her faith by including her children in Meals on Wheels deliveries, soup kitchen work, supporting families in need and other volunteer opportunities. She was a leader in the church, teaching CCD and RCIA classes, serving as a eucharistic minister and participating in the women’s guilds and parish councils at various churches over the years.

Sue was a doer, mover and shaker who read the newspaper every day and stayed informed and engaged. She worked as a consulting dietitian for area hospitals and nursing homes and taught behavior modification classes until retirement, whereupon she served on the boards of the American Association of University Women and the American Cancer Society. She also presided over the Nifty Niners Women’s golf group in Martin Downs, Fla.

Sue enjoyed golf, walking, bridge, crossword puzzles, reading, travel, cooking and baking — especially her famous Irish fruitcake. Numerous dogs and cats earned her love over the years. She was also partial to scones, biscuits, waffles, cappuccinos and maple creemees, and she amassed a fine collection of teapots, rosary beads and nativity sets. Quick to smile and laugh, Sue was a devoted and generous family member with a powerfully loving and caring heart.

She spent the last eight and a half years of her life at the Converse Home, fully engaged with other residents and the many staff. Sue took a genuine interest in others’ careers and lives, always ready to provide a kind and supportive word. She and her family are so appreciative of all the love and care she received, including from the University of Vermont Medical Center hospice team. You are all truly exceptional!

We also would like to extend a huge thank-you to Dr. Karen Sokol, who was always a strong advocate and guide as Sue navigated her changing health needs over the years. Sue loved, respected and trusted Karen completely.

Sue was predeceased by her parents; brothers Ross, Tom and Bill; and several cousins. Her husband of 63 years, Don, died in 2017. She leaves behind her five children; their spouses Frances, Ray and Don; and 10 grandchildren: Sarah, Peter, Julia, Kimbriel, Kaitlyn, Bill, John, Geoffrey, Patrick and Nicole. Sue was also blessed to enjoy great-grandchildren Lillian, Margaret, Charlotte, Jack, Nathan, Lucy, Alaina and Oliver.

To celebrate Sue’s full, well-lived life, a Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Charlotte, Vt., on February 12 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the parish hall. A private burial will take place later in the year in Susquehanna, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Converse Home Mary Wright Education Fund, 272 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.