April 20, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Marylin Sykas, 1927-2023 

Montpelier woman enjoyed many interests and spent many memorable years as a medical secretary

Published April 20, 2023 at 6:04 a.m. | Updated April 20, 2023 at 12:51 p.m.

click to enlarge Marilyn C. Sykas - COURTESY
  • courtesy
  • Marilyn C. Sykas
Marilyn C. Sykas (Mino), 95, formerly of Freedom Drive and most recently of Westview Meadows, died on Friday, April 14, 2023, with family by her side.
She was born in Montpelier, the daughter of Leo and Marian (Persons) Clerici. She was a graduate of Montpelier High School’s class of 1945. On May 3, 1947, she married John W. Sykas Sr., her high school sweetheart, at Bethany Church in Montpelier. Together they enjoyed a wonderful 72-year union.

Marilyn’s most memorable employment was at Dr. David Ellerson’s pediatric office, where she was the medical secretary for many years. She was a member of Bethany Church, and she enjoyed flower gardening, long scenic drives, playing bridge with her friends, knitting, putting together puzzles and reading. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, John.

Survivors include her children, John W. “Jack” Sykas Jr. and wife, Mary Beth, of South Burlington; Lynn Sykas Montgomery and companion, Jerry Senteney, of Port Orchard, Wash.; and Laurel Sykas Chouinard and husband, Michael, of Williston; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Sykas family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated and caring staff at O.M. Fisher Home (Westview Meadows) and the McClure Miller Respite House.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to either the O.M. Fisher Home/Westview Meadows, 171 Westview Meadows Rd., Montpelier, VT, 05602, or McLure Miller Respite House, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT, 05446. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at guareandsons.com.
