Obituary: Matthew Scott Emerson, 1981-2022 

On March 5, 2022, the world lost the light of Matthew Scott Emerson, born in 1981. Matthew will be remembered for the joy and levity he brought to those around him. He embodied loving kindness, gentleness, patience and sincerity. He enjoyed a complicated puzzle, was an incredible artist and a true Lego connoisseur, and, above all, loved animals. Matt was on a first-name basis with every dog and cat he ever encountered. A natural green thumb, he coaxed lush, colorful perennial gardens out of sad patches of lawn. His gardens will continue to bloom, providing the haven for wildlife, birds and insects that he so loved. He leaves landscapes of beauty and life behind him.
Matthew was married to Abby, the love of his life, for 16 years. Together they shared a home in St. Albans, Vt., with their beloved cats. They enjoyed nature museums, antique shopping, thrift stores, and time spent in the woods or swimming in the lake. Matt surrounded their home with gardens and filled their home with calm well-being.
Matthew leaves behind his parents, James and Karen Emerson, of Brandon, Vt.; his older siblings, Jeff and Rebecca; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his wife, Abby, of St. Albans, Vt.; and her family, Carol, Mary Alyssa and Adam.
Matt was born and spent his early years in Milton, Vt. As a tender, playful spirit, he brought his puppets and stuffed toys to school way longer than most would expect. He transitioned to St. George for fifth through eighth grades, where he attended the Lake Champlain Waldorf School. Here he majored in his delightfully quirky, fun-loving activities, most notably as cocomposer of the song “Compost Is My Best Friend,” including harmonies and wonderful lyrics. At High Mowing School in Wilton, N.H., he was known for his caring ways, as well as his stint as “Plunger Boy," where he took a prank played on him with a plunger and turned it into a fun-loving totem. He was seen carrying a plunger on his belt for about a year. He acquired perhaps the largest and only known personal plunger collection known to man and even wore a plunger on his wedding day.
He moved on to volunteer for three years through AmeriCorps at Camphill Copake, a community devoted to supporting people with disabilities. Returning to Vermont, he cared for people with disabilities in Vermont for about nine years, during which time he married. For the past nine years, he worked at American Meadows spearheading its customer service training program.
One of his coworkers, upon learning of his passing, put into words what we know to be true of Matthew:
“This is a day when birds cannot sing; we have lost a dear member of our flock to unimaginable pain, grief and sorrow. We thought Matthew Emerson was here to teach us about good customer service, wildflowers, plants and Acumatica, which, of course, he was, but that was not the most important work he did. He was the department head of patience and kindness. He led by example with his thoughtful acts and words. And we are bereft with holes in our hearts and limping with the loss of a good man gone. But today — this sorrowful day — let’s join hands to help his legacy live on and vow in time ahead to acknowledge with our words and deeds the inspiring influence of a kindhearted man.”
We invite you to join us in creating a work of art for Matthew out of the remembrances we share. As family friend Joann Dennee said: “As our beloved ones across the threshold have no memories of themselves except the thoughts and recollections we offer up to them, the living memories we send to the deceased are like art. To the dead, this offering is experienced as beauty. 'Just as art for the living brings enchantment of the spiritual world to the physical world, our thoughts of love connect the deceased with our earthly world.'" (Rudolph Steiner)
A memorial gathering will be held at the Charlotte Congregational Church on May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. Please join us and RSVP by email to sirjimes@gmail.com
or by leaving a message on the memorial website.
If you're unable to make it to the memorial, you can send remembrances of Matthew to sirjimes@gmail.com
and they will be shared with his loved ones.
—Abby, Karen, Jim, Jeff and Rebecca Emerson