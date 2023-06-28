Obituary: Maxine Brandenburg, 1935-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Maxine Brandenburg

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Maxine Newman Brandenburg, 87, on June 27, 2023, in Denver, Colo. Her death was peaceful, with her daughters by her side and less than six months following the loss of her husband, Richard. She is survived by her sister, Carol Parry (married to John Fox) of Malibu, Calif.; her daughters, Suzanne (married to Keith Oleson) of Denver, Colo., and Cynthia (married to William Vespa) of Jericho, Vt.; her four grandchildren, Kurt (married to Devonie), Sarah, Maria and Joey; and her great-granddaughter, Vivienne. Maxine lived her life fearlessly by breaking stereotypes and pushing boundaries. She was an outspoken advocate for equal rights and inclusion for all, and she challenged the status quo to pave the way for the success of others. Through all this, she had the unwavering support of her entire family but was especially buoyed by her spouse of 65 years, Richard.



Born in Chicago, Ill., on August 6, 1935, to Estelle (Hoffman) and Ralph Newman, Maxine graduated from Oak Park High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Wells College and a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University. During her professional career, she worked as an educator, organizer, economic developer, director of several nonprofit organizations, consultant and community leader. Some highlights include executive director of arts development services in Buffalo, N.Y.; president of the Colorado Alliance of Business; and president and CEO of the Vermont Business Roundtable. She served on numerous boards and advisory councils, ranging from a field officer for New York State Council on the Arts to chair of the New England Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, cochair of the Child Care Fund of Vermont and a board member of the International Women’s Forum, to name a few.



Maxine modeled independence, perseverance and meaningful professional success at a time when most women did not have so many options. Yet she always put her family first. Even though her daughters may have been perceived as latchkey kids left to their own devices by the neighbors, what she actually taught them was how much they mattered and that, regardless of gender, identity or whatever box society put them in, they, too, could pursue any dream they had.



The family will honor Maxine and her husband Richard’s memory at a private memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to Vermont Council on the Arts or Planned Parenthood.