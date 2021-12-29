Obituary: Meg Brazill, 1952-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Meg Brazill

Margaret Mary “Meg” Brazill died on December 16, 2021, from a rare autoimmune disease at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass. She will be remembered for her creative mind, unrelenting sense of humor, musical talent and compassion — and as an excellent mother.

She was born on Christmas Day 1952 in Buffalo, N.Y., the third of the four daughters of the late John William and H. Florence (Truxes) Brazill. She graduated from Orchard Park (N.Y.) High School, attended LeMoyne College and graduated from SUNY Brockport.

She embarked on a career in the arts, initially by participating in theatrical productions on both coasts. During her years on the West Coast, she attended Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles) in a film master’s program and hosted a university radio show covering LA’s arts scene on KXLU. Meg was also the director of literary programs for the Lannan Foundation, producing the largest reading series in LA.

While on the West Coast, Meg did what many dream of but few dare to do: She strapped on an electric bass and became the bassist-vocalist of the techno-punk new-wave trio Los Microwaves. They released Life After Breakfast, in 1981, along with a number of cult hit singles. Los Microwaves completed several cross-country tours with international shows, as well, ending their tenure at Danceteria in New York City in 1983. Meg was immortalized as “one of our great vocalizers” in an article about the band in Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine. She also recorded with Baby Buddha and produced solo work as Maria de Janeiro. Meg has recordings on Poshboy Records, Dark Entries Records, and Hyperspace Communications.

In 1990, wearing a purple dress, she married Seth Callander, and three years later, their daughter, Sarah, was born. In 1994, Pentangle Council on the Arts in Woodstock, Vt., offered her the position of executive director, a catalyst for her long career in the New England arts scene.

Over the past 20 years, she was a contributing writer and editor for a host of regional publications, garnering recognition and sharing her talents as a writing teacher. Most recently, she was the program and marketing director at the Norman Williams Public Library. Up until her last day, she was recommending books.

Those who knew her will remember her sense of humor, wit and compassion. Though she was a self-described recovering punk rocker, she enjoyed the quiet traditions of living in Vermont, like apple picking and small gallery openings.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Callander; and Sarah’s father, Seth Callander; sisters Linda Brazill (Mark Golbach), Nancy Brazill (Tony Giammarise) and Pat Brazill (Scott Krieger); niece Kate Giammarise (Paul Cooley); nephew Michael Giammarise (Sara Hunter Giammarise); and five great-nieces and -nephews. Her partner, John O’Connell, provided invaluable support and love throughout her illness.

If you would like to send memories or be in touch for details of the memorial service, to be held in late spring, please email megbrazillmemories@gmail.com.

In lieu of donations, support the work of artists, writers and musicians in memory of Meg.