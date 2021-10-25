 Obituary: Megan Battey, 1957-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 25, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Megan Battey, 1957-2021 

Longtime Middlebury College coordinator made great contributions to her department and broader community

click to enlarge Megan Battey - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Megan Battey

Megan Battey, a longtime Vermont resident, died on September 25, 2021, at her home in Middlebury, Vt., at age 64.

Megan grew up in Maryland and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. At Middlebury College, she majored in studio art and Italian, graduating cum laude in 1979. Shortly thereafter, she began working as the assistant to the director of the Johnson Gallery, eventually becoming visual resources coordinator for the History of Art and Architecture Department, a position she held until her retirement in 2016.

“For decades, Megan was the indispensable hub around which an active department grew and evolved,” shared Glenn Andres, professor emeritus. “Beyond her visual world, she loved poetry and dance, served as makeup artist to generations of Middlebury Community Players, delighted in her friends, and reveled in a string of idiosyncratic cats. She supported and enriched the lives around her.”

A trained archaeologist, Megan worked on projects throughout New England and abroad. She volunteered at Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, and with Addison Allies, helping Mexican dairy farmworkers. As a certified master gardener, she served on the board of the Middlebury Community Garden since 2014 and volunteered at Helen Porter Nursing and Rehab, maintaining garden beds for the residents. She was married to the late George Todd, a Middlebury faculty member from New Haven, Vt., from 1992 until 2019.

“She was an exceptionally lovely person with many friends and many talents,” said Dana Barrow, who worked with Megan in the Visual Resources Center for 10 years, starting in 1999. “She loved travel, art, archaeology and the performing arts. Her constancy, thoughtfulness and generosity make the idea that she is no longer with us all the harder to accept.”

A memorial will be held on November 6, 1:30 p.m., in the Middlebury College Chapel.

