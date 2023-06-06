 Obituary: Michael Dion, 1961-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 06, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Michael Dion, 1961-2023 

Former Vermont resident was well known for his wit, humor, and zest for life

Published June 6, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 6, 2023 at 10:14 a.m.

click to enlarge Michael Dion - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Michael Dion

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Mike Dion at Moffitt Cancer Center, after a two-and-a-half-year heroic battle with esophageal cancer, with his doting and loving wife by his side.

Mike was a lifelong resident of Vermont until 2019. After graduating from Rice Memorial High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served much of his time in Korea. He then returned to his beloved Vermont, where he spent many rewarding years working and enjoying life. Here, he met the love of his life, Lynette, with whom he spent the next 25 years. They spent amazing times with friends and family who loved Mike for many reasons, including his constant wit and humor, for which he was well-known. He was still joking with medical staff during his final hours.

With his wife by his side, he loved golfing, riding his Harley, snowmobiling, hiking in the woods, boating, taking road trips, landscaping and enjoying his pool. Mike relocated to Wesley Chapel, Fla., in 2019, where he and Lynette enjoyed new friends, dining out, swimming and listening to music at their community lagoon, golf carting, walking their beloved dog Lucky and golfing in new places. As huge music, sports and racing fans, throughout the years, they traveled to numerous events and beautiful places all over the U.S. and outside the country, even as he battled cancer. He also cherished quiet dinners and time at home with Lynette. Mike was most recently an employee of Nestle Waters in Florida. Prior to his move to Florida, he was a longtime employee of Keurig in Vermont.

Mike leaves behind his beloved soul mate and wife, Lynette; his mother, Barbara Dion; three siblings, Mary Jo Miller (Randy), Melissa Dion and Marty Dion (Holly); mother in-law, Carol Loges; two brothers-in-law, Mark Loges (Tara) and Brian Loges (Debbie); and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his father, Robert (Butch) Dion, and father in-law, Donald Loges.

A memorial service will be held for Mike from 3-7 p.m. on August 5 at the Miller home at 1201 Spear Street, So. Burlington, VT.

