Obituary: Michael Joseph Mansfield-Marcoux, 1955-2022 

Published September 29, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 29, 2022 at 11:25 a.m.
Michael Joseph Mansfield-Marcoux, 67, of Essex, Vt., passed away on August 28, 2022, due to cancer. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
After
graduating from Lamoille Union High School, Michael enlisted and
proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years, including 10 years of
active duty and 25 years in the Navy Reserve. He retired with the
rank of lieutenant commander. He also held bachelor’s and master’s
degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont.
Before retiring in 2019, Michael worked for 12 years at the Events
Center at Champlain College, leading teams of work-study students to
set up and break down spaces for events. Michael was a lifelong lover
of music and had a talent for guitar and vocals.
He is predeceased by his mother, Alice Rita (Valcour) Marcoux; father, Raymond Joseph Marcoux; and sister Andrea Marcoux. He leaves behind his daughters, Danielle Mansfield-Marcoux and Jacquelyn Mansfield-Marcoux; and siblings Gabrielle Marcoux, Marie Marcoux, and Paul Marcoux.
A celebration of Michael’s life will take place in the Morgan Room at Champlain College’s Aiken Hall in Burlington, Vt., on Sunday, October 16, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.