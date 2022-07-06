 Obituary: Michael Zebrowski, 1949-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 05, 2022

Obituary: Michael Zebrowski, 1949-2022 

Johnson man was an avid avid photographer, thinker and observer

Published July 5, 2022 at 6:10 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

Michael Anthony Zebrowski, 72, of Johnson,Vt., passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Copley Hospital. Michael moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in the early 1970s to ski Jay Peak. He made Vermont his home and spent winters as a ski instructor in the beautiful mountains of Jay, Stowe, Burke, and Jeffersonville/Smuggler's Notch. During summers, Mike used his artistic flare to paint friends' houses. An avid photographer, thinker and observer, Mike worked on a master's degree in Philosophy and Psychology at Johnson State College.

Mike loved music beyond measure — especially Dylan and The Grateful Dead — and was happiest in the company of big dogs and small cats. He was known for his extreme patience and understanding of the people with whom he shared a residence. Mike had a big smile and a huge heart and was always willing to help others. He cherished his family of origin, his Smuggs' family and his Johnson-community family. He died in the company of loved ones. A memorial observance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the desGroseilliers Funeral Home. Share online condolences and memories at dgfunerals.com.
