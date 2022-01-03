Obituary: Micheline Hogue Junas, 1933-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Micheline Junas

Micheline Hogue Junas of Shelburne, Vt., died peacefully at home after a short illness on January 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.

Marie Pirouette Yolande Micheline Hogue was born in Montréal to Marcel Hogue and Annette Blais on March 18, 1933. She grew up on Rue St. Denis surrounded by her close-knit family, including many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. She studied at Queens College in Kingston, Ontario, earning a secretarial certificate, and went on to work in downtown Montréal for many years as a secretary and executive assistant.

An avid skier, she spent two weeks skiing at Gray Rocks in the Laurentians each March. This is where she met the love of her life, Tom Junas the American, in 1959, and an epic love story began. She and Tom moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, upon marrying on January 12, 1960, and then to Massachusetts, raising three children in Arlington.

Micheline was active on the Dallin School PTO and the Arlington League of Women Voters, and she worked at one of the area's first volunteer food co-ops. She went on to work at a local office-supply company and then in the office of development and alumni relations at Brandeis University, retiring in 1998. She and Tom moved to Shelburne, Vt., in 2008, where she made new friends through the Shelburne-Charlotte Newcomers and volunteered at the Pearson Library and the Shelburne Food Shelf.

Micheline was an avid home cook, making her famous tourtière for lucky friends and neighbors. Weekends were filled with cooking projects, dinner was always from scratch, and the cookies were always homemade. She loved to walk and found great pleasure in walking around the neighborhood nightly — both in Arlmont Village and on Aspen Circle and Sycamore — and meeting neighbors and getting the latest news.

Travel with Tom was a highlight of their later years. Micheline had fond memories of trips to Italy, England, Holland, Ireland and France. In her words, "I have lived a very good and full life, and I am incredibly fortunate to have the family and friends that I have had."

Micheline is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Thomas Junas; and by her children, Elise Johnson and her husband, Greg, of Bedford, N.H.; Andrew Junas and his wife, Laura, of Wakefield, Mass.; and Nicole Junas Ravlin and her boyfriend, Chris Downing, of Charlotte, Vt. She was incredibly proud of her four grandchildren, Ethan and Colin Ravlin and Evan and Isabelle Johnson. They were the true light of her life, and it was an honor to be their Mimi and her children's mother. She is also survived by her sister Suzanne Hogue Léveillé of Île des Sœurs, Québec, and her nephews Yves and Alain Léveillé.

We are truly blessed to have had a good week with Micheline before she died — a week when, in true Micheline style, she told us exactly what she wanted for this obituary, her funeral and a few other things in great detail. (There's a pastrami sandwich for Tom from Rustic Roots in this plan.)

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, at 4:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance is limited and by invitation; a virtual option is available and can be accessed by emailing nravlin@gmail.com for the link.

Micheline chose to donate her body to the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. In lieu of flowers (and she was really serious about this — there are to be only four bouquets, all of which she already ordered), please consider a gift to First Call at the Howard Center, a service that was so very close to Micheline's heart. If donating online, please click "area of greatest need" and indicate in the comments section "First Call in Memory of Micheline Junas."

We are eternally grateful for the care and compassion given by the nurses on Baird 4 and McClure 6; Brittany O. Bryan, PA-C at UVM Medical Center; the exceptional Bayada Hospice team; spiritual support from the Charlotte Congregational Church; and all of our family friends who have made this challenging time so much easier to bear.

If you find yourself thinking about what Micheline would want, pour a glass of wine — or, even better, Champagne! — and toast to her incredible life, create and celebrate your own love story, tell those you love that you love them often, and be sure to eat all the delicious things — especially things with gluten!