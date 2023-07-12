Obituary: Nancy A. Horton, 1932-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nancy A. Horton

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Nancy A. Horton, on July 11, 2023. She was blessed with a peaceful passing, surrounded by her family.

Nancy “Nan” Horton was born in Burlington, Vt., on March 28, 1932, the daughter of Arthur Edward and Mary Ellen (O'Neil) Brennan. She was educated in Williston schools and at Mount Saint Mary Academy and graduated from Cathedral High School in Burlington, Vt., and the Fanny Allen Hospital School of Nursing.

She married Edward E. Horton Jr. on December 27, 1954, at Cathedral Church in Burlington. Over their 46 years of marriage, they lived in Waco, Texas; Burlington Vt.; Chappaqua, N.Y.; Rochester, Minn.; South Burlington, Vt.; and Essex Junction, Vt.

Nan did private duty nursing at Fanny Allen and Bishop DeGoesbriand hospitals. She gave up her nursing career to spend her time raising her five children and devoted her life to being a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never let her own illness or discomfort prevent her from tending to others. Nan enjoyed vacationing with her family and friends and those special trips and cruises with her husband, Ed. A lover of nature, she enjoyed the time spent at the family summer camp, "Overlake," on Malletts Bay. Her hobbies were ceramics, gardening, cake decorating, paint-by-number, reading mystery novels, pets, watching her backyard nature friends, and genealogy and research of the family history. She greatly enjoyed activities with her "four musketeer" friends. Nan's kindness, hospitality, generosity and strength will be remembered by family, friends and neighbors alike.

Nan is survived by her five children, Edward E. “Ted” Horton III (Juliette), Kathleen J. Horton (Kevin Barry), Carolyn M. LaMothe (Brian), Mary E. Horton and Sharon A. Horton (Dale Laflam); five grandchildren, Amanda Carr (Tyler), Adam Horton, John LaMothe (Amiee), Cory LaMothe (Kayla Zehr) and Jessica Robinson (Okephief); five great-grandchildren, Alexander and Helen Carr, Brynn and Landon LaMothe, and Zoja Robinson; and sisters-in-law Eleanor Clavelle, Patricia Perkins Rouille (Bud) and Rosemary Overon. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and

grand-nephews. Nan was predeceased by her husband, Ed; her brother, James L. Brennan; her sister, Mary Patricia Shea; sisters-in-law Jane Horton and Elizabeth Yates; and brothers-in law Michael J. Shea, J. Richard Yates, Raymond Clavelle Sr. and Paul Horton.

We wish to thank the staff members of the Residence at Quarry Hill, Home Care Assistance and Home Instead for their caring, compassion and support during Nan's five-year journey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, 4-6 p.m., at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church in Essex Junction with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery. To send online condolences to her family, please visit readyfuneral.com.