Obituary: Nancy Beckett, 1935-2023 

Nancy Beckett

Nancy Jackson Beckett, 88, died on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Sterling House in Richmond, Vt., after living with dementia for many years. Nancy was born on May 9, 1935, in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, to Dorothy (née Boyd) and Richard Jackson. She attended local schools and then left Maine for Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts, graduating with an associate’s degree.



While in college, Nancy met Bill Beckett, the love of her life, and together they charted an adventurous path, living in five different states (and St. Maarten!) during their long and happy marriage. Nancy and Bill welcomed David into the family in 1956, and by 1960 they were living in Vermont, pursuing careers and raising their son. Nancy worked during this time as a respiratory therapy technician at what was then the Mary Fletcher Hospital. She always loved hospital settings and stayed connected to work in hospitals, either as a technician, a volunteer coordinator or, later in life, as a volunteer herself.



While in Vermont in the 1960s and ’70s Nancy developed a quiet feminism and found ways to express her strong belief in social and racial justice. When she discovered that their South Burlington neighborhood had discriminatory racial covenants, she went door-to-door and successfully gathered support to get them invalidated. She often brought her son, David, as a young boy to the University of Vermont to hear speakers such as Barbara Jordan or Shirley Chisholm, or to Memorial Auditorium to hear Joan Baez and other musicians of their time. Instilling this legacy was important to Nancy.



Never convinced of the virtues of winter, in 1976 Nancy and Bill began a 32-year adventure away from Vermont, which included a year in St. Maarten, 11 years in Honolulu, Hawaii, and 20 years in Santa Rosa, Calif. In every location, they found meaningful work, made good friends and enjoyed the sunshine. Nancy especially loved Honolulu, finding time in addition to her hospital work to become a long-distance runner, swim in the ocean and immerse herself in the culture of the Hawaiian Islands.



Returning to Vermont to be closer to family 1 5 years ago, Nancy lived a quieter life, taking care of her beloved Bill, spending time with David and his family, and reading just about every book she could get her hands on. She was gracious and kind as aging took a toll and never lost her dry Maine wit. In recent years, Nancy lived at Sterling House, where she received the best of care. The family wishes to extend huge heartfelt thanks to the staff at Sterling House, who made her a part of their caring family for several years.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, William John Beckett, who died in 2012. She is survived by her son, David, and daughter-in-law, Gail Rafferty; her grandchildren, Hanna Caldwell (Ben Bougher) and Noah Caldwell; her first cousin, Bob Jackson (Nonee); and her English cousins, Andy Healy, Tom Southern, Peter Southern, Anna Southern and their families.



The family will have a private gathering in Nancy’s memory.



Donations may be made to Sterling House, 61 Farr Rd., Richmond, VT 05477.