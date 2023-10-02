Obituary: Nancy J. Preston Sabin, 1939-2023 

Nancy J. Preston Sabin, a remarkable woman of determination, compassion and unwavering dedication, passed away on September 27, 2023, at the age of 84. Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, on April 9, 1939, to Roger and Doris Preston, Nancy's life was a testament to her resilience and commitment to serving her community.
Nancy's journey was marked by her unrelenting pursuit of perseverance, independence, education and service. She chose a unique path by not completing high school, opting instead to obtain her GED later in life, driven by her deep desire to pursue a career in social services. Her mother once offered her a tempting trip to Europe with a best friend as an incentive to finish high school, but Nancy's heart was already taken by love, and she chose the path of marriage.
Nancy leaves behind a legacy of love and service through her loving family, including Valerie and Rob Mullin; Neil and Karen Quenneville; Nina Badger and partner Bob; and Victor Quenneville and Shelly Cyr; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Derek and Chelsea Coombs and their children, Henry and Holden; Ryan Coombs and fiancée Andrea; Bryce Mullin; Jeremy and Laura Quenneville and their children, Lilly and Sophia; Danielle Murray; Jenn and Chris Bergeron and their children, Eelin & Rao; Crystal Kinsman, her partner, Leon, and children Milo and Theo; Todd and Jess Badger and their daughter, Ruby; Mat Badger and partner Hailey; Cobi Badger and partner Alysia; their father, Todd Badger Sr.; Sheena Goyette and daughter Nevaeh; Lance Quenneville; Monica Quenneville and children Olivia and Dominic; and Hailey Quenneville and fiancé Dave.
Nancy’s life will be celebrated with a visitation on Friday, October 6, 2023, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ready Funeral & Cremation Services, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. A funeral service will follow at Charlotte Congregational Church on Saturday, October 7, 2023, 11 a.m.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Amy’s Armoire, 114 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Barre, VT 05641 or amysarmoire.org/donate
