August 25, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Nancy S. Hinchman, 1947-2023 

Professional chef believed creating delicious food was a way to bring happiness to others

Published August 25, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated August 25, 2023 at 9:48 a.m.

click to enlarge Nancy S. Hinchman - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Nancy S. Hinchman

Nancy S. "Kelly" Hinchman, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite House, with her high school sweetheart and husband of 56 years, Clark, by her side. Nancy was born on February 20, 1947, in Jersey City, NJ to Thomas and Lydia (Paffenroth) Kelly. Nancy and Clark met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in high school. They maintained a long-distance relationship when Clark joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Dover, Del.

In 1967 the two eloped to Dillon, S.C., after which they returned to Delaware, where they resided for several years. After the birth of both of their children, Clark and Nancy made the decision to leave New Jersey and grow new roots in Vermont, where they lived briefly in Winooski before purchasing their home in Essex in 1972.

At an early age, Nancy developed a love for cooking and restaurants. Her passionfor cooking brought joy to countless hearts, as she believed creating delicious food was a way to bring happiness to others, most especially her family. She worked as a professional chef for many years at several memorable Vermont restaurants, including the Radisson Hotel in Burlington, the original Waterworks and Spruce Pond Inn in Stowe.

Nancy was an avid reader and a seeker of knowledge, with an amazing ability to retain information and share a good story. Her family jokes, before there was Google, there was "Ask Nanni!"

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Milton, Vt., where all are invited to come visit with family, share a memory and enjoy light refreshments. To view the full obituary or share memories and condolences, visit awrfh.com.

