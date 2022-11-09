Obituary: Nicholas Leo, 1945-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nicholas Leo

Nicholas Leo, age 77, died Sunday evening, November 6.

Nick was born in Bloomfield, N.J., on June 6, 1945, to Nicholas and Rose Leo. He was the third of four children and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1963. He went on to join the United States Army National Guard, serving for four years in the reserve. Prior to being activated for the Vietnam War, he married Linda Jacobus, also from Bloomfield. Nick was stationed in Alabama, where their first child, Jeffrey, was born. Upon leaving the Army, the family returned to Bloomfield, where their second son, Kevin, was born. They resided in Bloomfield until they moved to Essex, Vt., in 1983, where Nick was a cabinet maker until he opened Essex Real Estate Inspection Services. He and his wife, Linda, owned and operated For All Occasions Flowers and Gifts in Williston until they retired. Most recently, he resided at Burlington Health & Rehabilitation, where he battled dementia but succumbed to COVID.

Nick was blessed with four grandchildren: Nyssa Nguyen (husband Tuan), Gabrielle Fernandez, Carter Leo and Calvin Leo, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his son Kevin and wife, Andrea; his son Jeff and wife, Julie; his grandchildren; his sister Rosemary Gatti; his sister Virginia and husband, Joseph Kraus; and his brother Theodore and wife, Barbara.

A private memorial for Nick will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations in his memory, please ensure you and your loved ones are vaccinated against COVID.