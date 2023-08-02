Obituary: Nicholas Ringuette, 1990-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Nicholas Ringuette

Nicholas A. Ringuette died tragically in a car accident on the evening of July 24, 2023. He was only 33. Nick is survived by his wife and soulmate, Ashley; his beautiful daughter, Lily; his comedian son, Finley; his loving parents, Julie and Charlie Ringuette; his brother, Jeremy Ringuette, and his wife, Bridget; his grandmothers, Marcia Lyman and Theresa Ringuette; favorite in-laws Cheryl and Kevin Mitchell; brother-in-law Keegan Mitchell and his wife, Mariah; along with countless other family and friends.

Nick grew up in Colchester, Vt., causing a ruckus running around with his brother and the neighborhood kids. He enjoyed playing football under the Friday night lights, cruising around in his Integra with curls flowing out of a Boston hat, taking Keegan under his wing and undeniably falling in love with his high school sweetheart. He went off to be a Wildcat, studying accounting at the University of New Hampshire, and was currently enjoying work as a controller at startup Superplastic.



Nick had a love of family car rides on Sundays with the dog, singing out loud to country music and rolling dice at a craps table. He loved getting cozy in his ground blind or acquiring anything sweet. Nick loved being with his softball crew, summer camping trips and sunny days cracking a cold beverage down at the beach. He adored a dramatic wrestling match with Fin and dancing with Lily on his toes in the living room, and he found pure joy in watching them grow and seeing their personalities blossom.



Nick was truly extraordinary. His selflessness was admirable. Nick was hardworking and dedicated. He went above and beyond in any situation and always made sure that those around him were cared for. Nick was a devoted husband and best friend to Ashley. They were each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and their love for one another was palpable. Nick was an amazing partner and protector, always helping to take on anything he could while raising their young kids in their hometown. A true role model and example to his children. He was a closet goofball who was kind, respectful and made a difference in the lives of those around him.



Nick was taken far too soon, with far too many plans and adventures ahead. His life was a blessing, and his beautiful soul will be remembered always. To honor his memory, a celebration of life will be planned for early fall. Details will be shared. Nick’s family cannot thank all the family, friends and community enough for the love and support that they have felt during this unimaginable time. There are not enough words to say thank you, and it is a true testament to the husband, son, brother, friend and man that Nick was.



The family welcomes those who wish to share stories, photos or memories or to write letters to do so by mail to Cheryl Mitchell, 109 Everbreeze Dr., Colchester, VT 05446, or email to [email protected]. A collection of these will be gathered into a bound book for his children. One day they will want to know who their father was growing up and the impact that he had on those around him.

