 Obituary: Pastorah Ina O'Connor, 1931-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

March 10, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Pastorah Ina O'Connor, 1931-2023 

Vermont woman's most rewarding employment was at the Perkins School for the Blind

Published March 10, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 10, 2023 at 11:20 a.m.

Pastorah Ina O'Connor died peacefully on February 26, 2023. Pat was born on July 13, 1931, in Leominster, Mass., the daughter of Francis “Ben” Bates and Evelyn MacMillian Bates. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1949 and attended Worcester School of Business Science, where she graduated in 1951. She worked for General Electric in Fitchburg, Mass.; St. Williams Church in Wilmington, Vt.; and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the Catholic Diocese in Burlington, Vt. Her last — and most rewarding position — was at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Mass. 
Pat married Daniel G. O’Connor on July 4, 1951, at St. Leo’s Church in Leominster, Mass. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Mark H. O’Connor and his wife, Carolyn, of Wilmington, N.C., and Michael F. O’Connor and his wife, Nancy, of Scituate, Mass.; a daughter, Joyce E. Hayden, and her husband, Thomas, of Milton, Vt. She has six grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Meghan, Tarah, Shannon and Taryn. In addition, she has eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents.

A celebration of life will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The O’Connor family wish to thank the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House of Colchester, Vt., and Mansfield Place of Essex, Vt., who were instrumental in her well-being and care. Donations in Pastorah’s name can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT, 05446. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Vermont woman's most rewarding employment was at the Perkins School for the Blind"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation