Obituary: Pastorah Ina O'Connor, 1931-2023 

Pastorah Ina O'Connor died peacefully on February 26, 2023. Pat was born on July 13, 1931, in Leominster, Mass., the daughter of Francis “Ben” Bates and Evelyn MacMillian Bates. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1949 and attended Worcester School of Business Science, where she graduated in 1951. She worked for General Electric in Fitchburg, Mass.; St. Williams Church in Wilmington, Vt.; and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the Catholic Diocese in Burlington, Vt. Her last — and most rewarding position — was at the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Mass.
Pat married Daniel G. O’Connor on July 4, 1951, at St. Leo’s Church in Leominster, Mass. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Mark H. O’Connor and his wife, Carolyn, of Wilmington, N.C., and Michael F. O’Connor and his wife, Nancy, of Scituate, Mass.; a daughter, Joyce E. Hayden, and her husband, Thomas, of Milton, Vt. She has six grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Meghan, Tarah, Shannon and Taryn. In addition, she has eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents.
A celebration of life will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The O’Connor family wish to thank the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House of Colchester, Vt., and Mansfield Place of Essex, Vt., who were instrumental in her well-being and care. Donations in Pastorah’s name can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT, 05446. Please visit awrfh.com
