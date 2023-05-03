 Obituary: Patricia Diane Wilcke, 1946-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 03, 2023

Obituary: Patricia Diane Wilcke, 1946-2023 

South Burlington woman had many interests, including crafts, gardening and baking

Published May 3, 2023

Patricia Diane (Adsit) Wilcke, 76, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away on April 29, 2023. Born on August 11, 1946, in Fort Monmouth, N.J., to John and Dorothy Adsit, Pat grew up in Shokan, N.Y.

On August 30, 1969, Pat married Burton Wilcke. She worked in various administrative roles within healthcare organizations wherever they lived. She retired in 2013. After retirement, she was engaged in senior exercise and tai chi programs and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Wherever her family lived, she created a loving home. She taught her daughters, Sarah and Rebecca, about life in ways both simple and profound. She showed them that you’re never too old to learn something new. And throughout her life, she taught them that you should always treat others kindly.

Pat, also known as Trish, had many interests, including gardening. She was a voracious reader and also enjoyed cross stitch, crocheting and sewing. She loved baking — particularly during the holidays — and making huge meals for her family and friends. But above all, she loved her family, both immediate and extended.

She is survived by her husband, Burt; daughters, Sarah (Michael) and Rebecca (David); grandsons Charlie, Matthew and Liam; brothers, John (Molly), Roger (Sharon) and Jim (Kim); sister Kathy (Mike); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to the many family members who helped her throughout her battle with cancer and made her final days comfortable and filled with love. We also thank the incredible staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for their kind and compassionate care and, finally, the doctors at the University of Vermont Cancer Center and Dana Farber.

A private gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House. Visit awrfh.com to share your condolences.

