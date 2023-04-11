Obituary: Patricia Heise, 1942-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Patricia Heise

Patricia (Pat) Lynn Griswold Heise, 80, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2023, surrounded by her family. The University of Vermont Health Network’s Home Health and Hospice Noyana Singers were present and singing. She was supported by her family and friends over a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease.Born on July 2, 1942 in Cambridge, N.Y., Pat attended Hoosick Falls schools and Buffalo State University, where she graduated with a degree in hearing and speech.Pat is survived by her husband, Charles Church Jr.; her children Eric, Stefan and Johanna Heise; her grandchildren, Milla, Lucius, Michael and Sebastian; sister Winifred Ferguson, brother Rudolf Griswold and wife, Clara; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her stepchildren, Amy Fitzgerald, Charles Church III and Robert Church.Pat was predeceased by her mother, Analda Rose Fournier; her father, Ralph John Griswold; brothers Ralph (Buster) Griswold and Earl Griswold; and sister, Beverly Griswold Slocum; and her former husband, William Bernard Heise, the father of her children.Formerly of Waitsfield/Warren Vt., Pat was an avid skier and sailor. She worked as a speech pathologist, and later, she had her own practice in accounting and tax preparation. Upon moving to the Burlington area, she provided bookkeeping for local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Pat’s strength and determination helped her overcome many of life’s challenges, especially her battle with breast cancer. Pat was an active leader and participant in barbershop quartet singing and conducting and directed the Champlain Echoes. She was also assistant director and coach with Burlington’s Green Mountain Chorus. She was actively involved at the First Congregational Church as a past treasurer, a member of the Sanctuary Choir, Austin Chimers, and the Possibility Shop. Pat also participated in the Savvy Seniors program. Music was central to the life that Pat and Charlie shared.Rarely idle, Pat contributed her sewing skills to the various organizations with which she was involved, coaching knitting and creating many prayer shawls for her church prayer shawl ministry. Music was a passion of Pat’s, as was sharing her love of cooking. Her family fondly remembers her talent with her unforgettable homemade blueberry and apple pies and delicious challah bread!Pat’s family thanks UVM Health Network’s Home Health and Hospice for their support and care.A memorial service in celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Burlington, 38 South Winooski Avenue.