Obituary: Patrick Brennan Finnigan, 1955-2022 

Patrick Finnigan

Sadly, Patrick Brennan Finnigan, 66, a lifetime resident of Burlington, Vt., passed away on March 31, 2022. He died at the University of Vermont Medical Center with family at his side following a long, courageous battle with multiple health challenges.



Patrick was born on July 17, 1955, in Burlington to Charles S. and Elizabeth (Bracy) Finnigan. He graduated from Burlington High School, class of ’73.

Patrick spent most of his life in the restaurant and hospitality industry, where his work ethic and contagious outgoing personality made him a natural. With his brother Michael (Spike), he owned and operated Finnigan’s Pub for over 32 years. Everyone knew Pat, and he was always a welcoming presence when you went to Finnigan’s. He also worked for Green Mountain Concert Services, Green Mountain Coffee and the Olde Northender Pub.

Patrick loved life and added life to any room he entered. The many friendships he developed over the years meant a lot to him. Never a wallflower, he will be remembered for his big personality and infectious laugh.

He enjoyed sports as a coach, referee, player and fan. You could often find him enjoying a round of golf with friends or watching the Red Sox game. For more than 30 years, Thanksgiving morning would find Pat as the enthusiastic captain of the annual Turkey Bowl, played since 1959 with his brothers, nephews and many neighborhood friends joining in.

He was also an avid collector of coins and sports memorabilia, and he was a great cook.

He enjoyed an annual trip to Las Vegas for poker tournaments, where he claimed to have a lot of success.

Pat was proud of his Irish heritage; while he spent most of his final month in the hospital, he did make it home to enjoy a Saint Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage with his brothers. He also contributed to Burlington’s collective Irish influence and organized a Saint Patrick’s Day parade that ran for several years with the help of some good friends.

Pat was from a large Irish Catholic family and was loved and admired by all, including his 18 nieces and nephews. He was the ninth of 11 children and is survived by his brothers Charles, Joseph, John, Frank, William, Michael and Timothy, as well as his sister Mary Guarino. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Kevin and sister Joan Rock.

Patrick liked to remind people to “stay safe.” Due to continued concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the compromised health of members of the family, there will be a private service. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.

An enormous thank-you to the amazingly kind and competent staff at UVM Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. Please visit readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.